Salisbury University prepares for Florence

By Hannah Hyat

News Editor

Students are planning to weather the extreme rainfall and strong winds in this week’s forecast. Salisbury University’s campus remains open with classes and activities continuing as scheduled.

Governor Larry Hogan has declared a state of emergency to assist jurisdictions in Maryland and neighboring states as the east coast prepares for the storm Hurricane Florence.

The National Weather Service’s most recent forecast read, “Salisbury is currently facing hazardous weather condition, with a costal flood warning, strong winds and extremely heavy rainfall later this week.”

Due to the fact the storm is not expected to impact Wicomico County campus is remaining open with classes and activities, continuing as scheduled.

According to Salisbury University Police, SU officials are monitoring the hurricane’s path. Any emergency announcement will be made via the university’s website, Facebook or Twitter platforms.

Lieutenant David Dalfonso expressed his concerns about the upcoming storm and the need for students to be alert.

“We’ve been monitoring the storm, the main thing is students are aware of the weather conditions,” Dalfonso said. “We encourage them to download the alertus app, avoid electrical wires and definitely not driving through standing water.”

John Hart, a senior geography major, broke down the predicted outcome of the storm.

“From looking at the chart from The Weather National Service, Salisbury will be vulnerable to considerate flooding,” Hart said. “However the effects should be minimal in comparison to states such as Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.”

An email update from the Salisbury University Police informed students on safety measures students should consider.

“As Hurricane Florence approaches the East Coast, SU community members should begin to take precautions,” read the SUPD update. “Including having a supply of bottled water and working flashlights on hand, in case of flooding contamination, power outages or other emergencies, please use the utmost care when traveling and do not drive through standing water.”

Students have had mixed reactions towards the tropical depression.

Junior Kendall Smith believes the predicted rainfall will be more inconvenient than life threating

“I’m not really worried, I am more annoyed about having to deal with the water,” Smith said. “Rain just makes everyday tasks so much more difficult than necessary, but I will be checking alerts especially if they could cancel class.”

For more information about SU’s emergency preparedness efforts, visit www.salisbury.edu/emergency.

Featured photo by Hannah Hyat

