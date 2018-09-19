Real cost of Salisbury’ renovations

By Hannah Hyat, Benjamin Law, Samantha Steltzer

Salisbury renovations have been creating a stir on campus.

Salisbury University partnered with Bancroft Construction to redesign Severn Residential hall.

The new building will include new restrooms, fire systems and interior design.

An official email from the Hall read, “Severn is undergoing an exciting extensive renovation in a very short period of time. To renovate and replace all bathroom facilities, upgrade fire safety systems, install carpet throughout the building, and recreate the first floor to include a welcoming front entrance, large lounge, high tech classroom, cardiovascular fitness space, and a recreation room for billiards and ping pong.”

With construction workers in and outside the building, moving materials and blocking off the front sidewalk of the hall, students are adjusting to the changes.

Park Chin, the residential director of Severn Hall, is in his second year as an RD and expressed his thoughts on the new building and the impact of construction.

“I do know that there has been some frustration that there hasn’t been a central lounge that has been available to them right this minute,” Chin said. ““We are getting ready to announce that the lounge will be operational by the end of this week, so I think that it will greatly improve their spirits and give them an area to congregate and get to know each other.”

Freshmen Jenna Boyd, a current Severn resident, is one student who has not been pleased with the construction process but is looking forward to the outcome.

“The constant construction can be very distracting and especially disruptive in the morning when students are trying to sleep,” Boyd said. “”From what I’ve heard, Severn was terrible before renovations so it’s definitely going to be a major improvement.”

Boyd is not the only annoyed resident. Freshmen Mathew Hill agrees the construction has been upsetting.

“You everyone else’s lobbies and you see how they are just able to spend time together,” Hill said, “it’s upsetting when you realize you don’t have that.”

On the other side, while his room was near the construction, Tyre McCoy, freshman, “wasn’t really bothered by it,” and is ready to “use the pool table a lot and take someone’s money on that [the pool table].”

Erin Stiffler, freshman, finds it “annoying not being able to use the side door” because she “got so used to using it for a month.” Since “it is football season,” Stiffler is ready to take advantage of the new TV in the lounge.

Briana Tucci, another freshman in Severn, feels that “The construction was a little annoying at first because we couldn’t use the front door…but now that it is finished, it’s really nice.” She continues, “I think the renovations were worth it because a lot of the stuff in the building is brand new and it looks very modern.

Tucci is excited to be using Severn’s new fitness room since “it is very convenient that it is on the first floor and I don’t have to leave the building to work out,” and also to “be able to hang out in the lounge with my friends.”

Construction workers have been working very hard to complete the project. Chin commended the workers of Bancroft for working through the extreme weather conditions.

“One of workers had a thermometer in the building, and during some of those days during the summer,” Chin said. “His thermometer was reading 130 degrees in the building, but they were still working,”

Complete renovations are slated to end around November 11, 2018 but residents were able to enter the front door and use the lounge as of September 13.

Once the renovation is complete, Chin will make it his goal to make for lost time.

“I definitely want to make up for lost time and ensure the residents are using the new facility to its’ fullest,” Chin said.

Newly painted walls, new flooring and electrical upgrades can already be utilized in the new Bistro serving area, located in commons dining hall.

The middle of the bistro serving area is now in a more circular shape than before. The old design made it difficult for employees to replace food without getting in students’ way.

Brighter lighting and cream colored floors and countertops have also been added.

Assistant manager Stephen Soulis emphasized how the bistro was made just in time for the fall semester.

“It was tight, but they finished right before,” Soulis said.

Before the renovation employees would have to move in the back room when dealing with the heaters, now the heaters are up at the front.

“It’s made things a little easier for them,” Soulis said.

Junior Jade Lewis believes it was worth the hassle.

“It’s definitely an upgrade from last semester,” Lewis said. “They have a lot more options. I like the salad bar and dessert.”

Director of dining services Owen Rosten commented on further plans for dining renovations around campus.

“We’re always going to continually upgrade and refresh our spaces,” said Rosten. “The next challenge for us is the marketplace.

After the marketplace is fully renovated in commons dining hall, the café in Conway may also be getting a makeover.

“Conway is a particular place because it has to serve all needs to people who stay in that building there all day,” Rosten said. “And so…you have to have a more integrated approach of satisfying meals and snacks unlike some of the other locations.”

Sophomore Cam Schwartz believes the new design of the bistro is an improvement from before.

“I just think it looks better and it’s easier to use,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz preferred the old meal plan and believed it was a lot more organized than the one students can currently choose from.

Senior Kshawn Mickens agreed.

“I like it because they upgraded the salad section,” Mickens said. “Meal plan was definitely better last semester. It was easier to keep track of how many you had.”

Roommates Lauren DeRocili and Hannah Moon feel like the bistro is nicer, more modern and has more space.

Although Moon feels like students have to pay more for the meal plans, she likes the fact that she gets more dining dollars.

“It cost more, but you get more,” Moon said.

Featured image captured by Emma Reider

