CUA spoils Salisbury’s final 2018 home game

Featured photo: SU freshman guard Jada Welbon takes a free throw vs. Virginia Wesleyan University. Marshall Haas photo

The Salisbury University women’s basketball team took to the court Wednesday night for its fourth home game of the season and last home contest in 2018. Salisbury entered its game 3-0 inside Maggs Physical Activities Center.

The Sea Gulls were coming off a road victory against St. Mary’s College of Maryland, where freshman forward Kaylee Oltowski’s double-double led Salisbury to a victory over the Seahawks. SU also looked to get back-to-back victories and start a new winning streak after suffering its first loss on the year, on the road to Marymount University (Va.).

The Catholic University of America entered Salisbury 3-3 on the year, coming off back-to-back losses.

After falling behind early on 6-0 to start the game, Salisbury came back to take a one-point lead, 12-11. The Cardinals bounced back, though, ending the first frame on a 6-0 run to retake the lead, 17-12.

The Cardinals kept up the pressure in the second quarter, jumping out to a 26-17 lead halfway through the quarter. Led by sophomore guard Amber Onyekwere, the Sea Gulls went on a 6-0 run of their own to cut into the Cardinals’ lead.

Catholic freshman guard Ashley Smith responded by hitting a three-point buzzer beater to give the Cardinals a 34-28 halftime lead over Salisbury.

Catholic’s strong play on the court continued into the second half, expanding its lead to double digits, 41-28. Salisbury struggled to get going in the third quarter, not scoring until nearly five minutes had elapsed.

With their defensive success, the Cardinals took a 46-35 lead into the fourth quarter, outscoring the Sea Gulls 12-7 in the third frame.

The fourth quarter was more competitive than the previous three quarters with Catholic only outscoring Salisbury by three points. However, the Cardinal lead was too much for Salisbury to overcome, and Catholic won 61-47.

The Cardinals improved to 4-3 on the year and ended their two-game losing streak. Salisbury fell to 5-2 on the year, suffering its first defeat at Maggs PAC this season.

SU sophomore forward Courtney Brigham led the Sea Gulls in scoring with nine points while also recording a rebound and an assist. Senior guard Megan Konig recorded a team-high four assists in the game while also grabbing six rebounds and scoring eight points.

Junior center Rachel Ryan led Salisbury with nine rebounds while also scoring seven points.

The Sea Gulls begin a five-game road trip, including a tournament in Las Vegas, Nev. Salisbury’s next game comes tonight at Elizabethtown College (4-3).

“We’re just going to work hard tomorrow [at practice] and get better,” Konig said.

