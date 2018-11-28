Five must-see films this holiday season

BY DONOVAN MACK

Staff Writer

The holiday season has officially begun, which means a flood of new movies is hitting the theaters as 2018 comes to an end. To help you navigate, The Flyer is here to recommend the best movies to see with friends or family.

1. Green Book

“Green Book” follows Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen), an Italian-American bouncer who is hired to chauffeur a famous black pianist, Dr. Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali), throughout the racist Deep South. This story is based on actual people and events, where “The Green Book” was a travel guide for African-Americans to find places that would accept them in the South. This is primarily a drama, but there is comedy woven throughout the film to address the sensitive issue of racism and the discrimination both characters face.

2. Creed II

“Creed II” stars Sylvester Stallone and Michael B. Jordan and is the eighth movie in the “Rocky” movie series. Jordan plays Adonis Creed, a fighter who wants to avenge his father’s death in the ring by fighting the son of his father’s killer. Stallone plays Rocky Balboa, who trains and supports Creed throughout the film as he prepares for his big fight. This film is an extension of the first “Creed” movie and continues the inspiring theme by showcasing Creed’s emotional development and career as a boxer.

3. Bohemian Rhapsody

“Bohemian Rhapsody” is part of the biopic wave going through Hollywood films right now. This movie follows the famous rock band Queen, specifically focusing on its lead singer Freddie Mercury, played by Rami Malek. It traces the rise of the band because of its iconic, unique songs and incredible stage presence. This drama highlights the family bond of the band members and Mercury’s development as a person on and off the stage.

4. Widows

“Widows” is a heist film that is a remake of the original 1983 film. However, this film has more diversity and stars Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki and Cynthia Erivo. This movie follows a group of widows on their journey to pay back their criminal husbands’ debts from a robbery they were killed at. This action-packed film takes place in Chicago and addresses social inequality and political corruption with a strong cast.

5. Instant Family

“Instant Family” stars Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne as they decide to start their family by adopting three kids from foster care. The film was based on the real-life experiences of director and co-writer Sean Anders and his wife. It highlights the reality of older children in foster care and the struggles of becoming instant parents. This comedy is a heartwarming film that intertwines emotional scenes with lighthearted humor.

Featured image from CBS Sacramento

