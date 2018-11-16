BY MELISSA REESE

On Wednesday night, the Salisbury University community learned about the impact opioids have in the Maryland area and the United States.

SU’s Philosophy Club co-hosted the educational event “Understanding the Opioid Epidemic.”

According to the Maryland Opioid Operational Command Center, there are six opioid overdose deaths every day in Maryland.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 63,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2016. Approximately two in three of those deaths involved a prescription or illicit opioid.

Opioids include the illegal drug heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and pain relievers available legally by prescription such as oxycodone (OxyContin®), hydrocodone (Vicodin®), codeine and morphine.

A fatal dose of heroin would typically be about 30 milligrams. The synthetic opioid fentanyl is more concentrated and more potent and would only require two to three milligrams to overdose.

While the number of heroin and prescription overdoses is decreasing, the number of fentanyl overdoses is increasing. The number of overall deaths is also increasing.

Opioid Intervention Team Coordinator at the Maryland Opioid Operational Command Center Hailey Cox said that more doctors are prescribing people prescription opioids as pain medication, which is causing people to have a chemical dependency on opioids. She is worried about the effect this will have on the number of overall deaths from opioid overdoses.

Cox said the Maryland Opioid Operational Command Center’s main goals are to prevent new cases of addiction and to improve early identification and intervention.

“Deaths from prescription opioids are going down,” Cox said. “It’s Fentanyl.”

Christina Bowie-Simpson, who holds a Bachelor of Arts in social work, examined the opioid crisis as it affects Wicomico County specifically.

There were 19 opioid overdose fatalities from January to June 2017 in Wicomico County alone. This number decreased to 17 opioid overdose fatalities from January to June 2018.

Bowie-Simpson believes that this decrease in two deaths is significant because it means two people’s families will not have lost a child due to opioid addiction.

She said one of the barriers that keeps people from getting the treatment they need is stigmatizing language about addicts.

“Stigmatizing language really keeps people from seeking treatment,” Bowie-Simpson said.

Wicomico County is still in the preliminary stages of building a treatment center in Poplar Hill as part of the Poplar Hill Project. It is working on having a 24-hour crisis service, detoxification and residential treatment at the new treatment center.

Additionally, effective July 1, all physicians must utilize the prescription drug monitoring program. This program requires physicians to log in a patient’s history of controlled substance use and see if there are any “red flags” that would prevent them from having further access to these substances.

According to the Chesapeake Regional Information System for our Patients, “If you have access to Maryland PDMP data, you can also view PDMP data from D.C., Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, Minnesota and Arkansas. The Behavioral Health Administration is actively working with other states to establish the mutual exchange of prescription drug monitoring program data.”

The U.S. takes a more disciplinary-based approach compared to other countries, such as Portugal, that have decriminalized drugs and now focus more on treatment.

After the decriminalization of drugs in Portugal in 2000, there was a marked decrease in HIV, crime and even drug use rates.

Though the U.S. has taken a less progressive approach, places such as Wicomico County have a needle exchange program where individuals can exchange their needles for clean, sanitized needles, which will also prevent the spread of HIV.

“We tend to take a punishment approach,” Dr. Timothy Stock, professor of philosophy, said. “I do think that rehabilitation is the pathway.”

Stock focused on the ethical implications of this dilemma and the question of who bears responsibility for the problem of addiction. He said many industries, such as pharmaceutical companies, benefit economically from the sale of drugs.

“One of the big questions philosophers ask is who’s responsible for this problem,” Stock said. “It’s quite possible that pharmaceutical companies bear responsibility for this problem.”

Bowie-Simpson agrees with Stock that the pharmaceutical companies are partly to blame for this issue, “especially since they claimed it [drugs] was non-addictive.”

Stock said one of the biggest issues society faces today is the attempt to find meaning and happiness in life. He believes people emphasize the sciences more than humanistic studies, such as philosophy, and that people need these studies in order to find emotional and spiritual fulfillment in life.

“We need to have a society where we can find meaning,” Stock said. “It’s something that can perhaps bring people closer to suicide that wouldn’t otherwise have been there.”

Bowie-Simpson said that different treatment plans, such as inpatient and outpatient care, are useful depending on the individual. She suggested the 12-step plan, as well as prayer and writing, as ways to cope with the stress of addiction.

“Coping mechanisms look different for each individual, but treatment is a good place to start,” Bowie-Simpson said.

Featured photo by Melissa Reese

Caption: Opioid Intervention Team Coordinator Hailey Cox (right) listens as Christina Bowie-Simpson, who holds a Bachelor of Arts in social work, speaks about the opioid crisis in Wicomico County on Wednesday night at Salisbury University.

