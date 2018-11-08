SU Shred Day pays it forward

BY SAMANTHA SELTZER

Say goodbye to old papers and help the community of Salisbury at the same time.

Students, staff and faculty of Salisbury University had the opportunity to help the community in more ways than one thanks to their Shred Day event.

Student United Way and Salisbury’s Student Government Association coordinated SU Shred Day. The opportunity gave students and faculty the chance to have their documents securely destroyed at $1 per pound on Oct. 27.

Volunteers gathered the materials from members of the university and offered curbside pickup. Golf carts took community members from their cars to retrieve their boxes and back to the square from noon to 4 p.m.

The event benefited the United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore, which is a local, independent non-profit organization focusing on improving the lives of people in need.

Spanning Wicomico, Worcester, Somerset and Dorchester Counties, the organization provides support for 80 different local programs, with a special focus on education, financial stability and health.

Student United Way Representatives Chris Clift and Phillip Peerman wanted to create an event which would help the environment while offering a useful service to students, teachers and faculty.

“We partnered with United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore, and we are collecting documents to shred for a dollar a pound,” Peerman said.

Clift continued, “Any confidential documents they no longer need, [shredded] completely securely.”

All donations will go back to the local United Way, which will help out one in three families.

United Way partnered with Lower Shore Enterprises, a documentation destruction service, for Shred Day.

Students were encouraged to bring as many materials as possible. The event also led to a competition between on-campus organizations.

Director of Sustainability for SGA Jessica Hennen found that Shred Day and Recycle Madness “encourages organizations to come and collect and makes the community unite.”

In total, 146 pounds of shredded paper were collected for United Way. The shredded paper will be sent to Delmarva Recycling Center to be recycled.

To manage all the paper, LSE brought a truck into Red Square that had the ability to shred papers on site.

National Association for Information Destruction-certified workers Jocelyn Aydelotte and Jason Davis, who are with LSE, were nearby to help students and faculty with shredding. This means they are trained to securely destruct confidential documents.

Jenna Bowne believes that people should shred their papers.

“You get the assuredness that when you get rid of a document, it is going to be handled properly,” Bowne said.

SU Shred Day is more than just a method to get rid of paper securely. The recycled amount will help the community.

LSE is able to provide opportunities such as “paid employment especially to people with disabilities and services a lot of different commercial and residential customers like hospital and companies that do taxes.”

LSE has worked with Salisbury University on Shred Day for the past three semesters.

The company is also running a promotion where new accounts will get one full year of no minimum shredding.

