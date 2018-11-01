BREAKING: Sachs releases statement detailing reasons behind departure

BY CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

Featured photo: SU meets in the huddle against Wesley during last season’s CAC First Round. Feb. 21. Emma Reider photo

Early Thursday afternoon, more details emerged surrounding the dismissal of former Salisbury University head men’s basketball coach Andrew Sachs. Sachs went on an indefinite leave of absence on Oct. 2.

On Oct. 25, SU Athletics announced that Sachs and SU officials came to an agreement on his official departure from the program.

Sachs and his representatives released a statement on the matters that led to the recent events over the past month through Delmarvanow.com sports reporter Richard Pollitt:

Here is an updated statement from former @SalisburyMBK coach Andy Sachs discussing everything that has led up to his leave. @suseagulls #ShoreHoops pic.twitter.com/MRJCqglsMO — Ricky Pollitt (@rickypollitt52) November 1, 2018

Here is each part of the statement in its entirety within the following three photos:

SU Athletics has continued to reserve comment on all matters concerning Sachs.

In the statement, Sachs references multiple high-level officials within Salisbury University. Most notably included are Director of Athletics and Recreation Dr. Gerry DiBartolo and Associate Athletic Director Dr. Dawn Chamberlin. Chamberlin is also currently the head field hockey coach of Salisbury University.

The final reference Sachs makes is SU President Charles Wight.

This is a developing story. Information will continue to be updated in this report as more becomes available.

