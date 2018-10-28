PHOTOS: SU advances to CAC semis over CNU

Photos by BRENDAN LINK

Staff Photographer

It took 90 minutes, two periods of overtime and finally penalty kicks to decide which team would move on to the Capital Athletic Conference semifinals from Sea Gull Soccer Stadium Saturday afternoon. In a tight 1-1 result, the No. 3 Sea Gulls defeated No. 6 Christopher Newport University 3-1 on penalty kicks to make their second consecutive CAC semifinal appearance.

Salisbury will now travel on Wednesday to No. 2 St. Mary’s (Md.) for a chance to advance into the CAC championship match. Staff photographer Brendan Link documented the dramatic finish Saturday afternoon.

