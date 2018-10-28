Sports

PHOTOS: SU advances to CAC semis over CNU

Photos by BRENDAN LINK

It took 90 minutes, two periods of overtime and finally penalty kicks to decide which team would move on to the Capital Athletic Conference semifinals from Sea Gull Soccer Stadium Saturday afternoon. In a tight 1-1 result, the No. 3 Sea Gulls defeated No. 6 Christopher Newport University 3-1 on penalty kicks to make their second consecutive CAC semifinal appearance.

Salisbury will now travel on Wednesday to No. 2 St. Mary’s (Md.) for a chance to advance into the CAC championship match. Staff photographer Brendan Link documented the dramatic finish Saturday afternoon.

bjl_0462_30646489717_o
SU sophomore defender Alton Walker drives the ball ahead. Oct. 27. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0465_44673696865_o
SU freshman forward Cullen Myers dribbles ahead. SU junior midfielder Ryan Spadin in background. Oct. 27. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0469_30646489477_o
SU sophomore midfielder Beau Johnson avoids CNU midfielder Tanner Dail. Oct. 27. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0473_30646489437_o
Johnson tries to keep the ball in play. Oct. 27. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0478_30646489127_o
SU junior winger Matt Hawkins looks ahead while SU junior center back Alex Eiben makes a run. Oct. 27. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0527_44673696415_o
Johnson runs ahead. Spadin and SU junior winger Steve White in background. Oct. 27. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0576_30646486187_o
SU junior center back Trent Hofmeister passes the ball over to Eiben. Oct. 27. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0585_30646488947_o
Hofmeister rises for a header over CNU forward Jordan Boone. Oct. 27. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0606_44673696015_o
Hawkins cuts back as he dribbles. Oct. 27. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0619_30646488657_o
Myers secures the ball. Oct. 27. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0625_30646488287_o
Hofmeister takes a throw-in. Oct. 27. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0644_44673695305_o
Hofmeister drives the ball downfield. Oct. 27. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0678_30646487797_o
SU senior midfielder Robbie Budd takes a penalty kick. Oct. 27. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0720_30646487217_o
Spadin takes a penalty kick. Oct. 27. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0735_30646486147_o
SU senior goalkeeper Trevor Brookhart celebrates a penalty kick save. Oct. 27. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0746_30646486807_o
Myers takes a penalty kick. Oct. 27. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0761_44673694405_o
Brookhart makes a penalty kick save. Oct. 27. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0780_44673694195_o
Brookhart celebrates the victory with the fans. Oct. 27. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0785_30646485827_o
SU celebrates around Brookhart after he made the winning save. Oct. 27. Brendan Link photo
