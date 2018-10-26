Sports

PHOTOS: SU women’s soccer falls in final CAC match

Photos by BRENDAN LINK

SU freshman midfielder Kara Schmidt dives downfield. Oct. 24. Brendan Link photo
Schmidt continues her run. Oct. 24. Brendan Link photo
SU sophomore defender Juliana Looney prepares for a throw-in. Oct. 24. Brendan Link photo
SU freshman goalkeeper Regan Benton punts the ball away. Oct. 24. Brendan Link photo
Benton grabs the ball inside the box. Oct. 24. Brendan Link photo
SU junior defender Ryan Wright rushes downfield. Oct. 24. Brendan Link photo
SU freshman defender Tayah Rendina takes a throw-in. Oct. 24. Brendan Link photo
Schmidt looks downfield. Oct. 24. Brendan Link photo
Rendina takes a throw-in. Oct. 24. Brendan Link photo
SU junior forward Lydia Narum takes a throw-in. Oct. 24. Brendan Link photo
SU freshman midfielder Maddie Carr passes the ball off. Oct. 24. Brendan Link photo
Oct. 24. Brendan Link photo
Schmidt settles the ball. Oct. 24. Brendan Link photo
Rendina tries to settle the ball. Oct. 24. Brendan Link photo
Rendina prepares to pass the ball. Oct. 24. Brendan Link photo
SU sophomore defender Kayla Homeyer passes the ball off. Oct. 24. Brendan Link photo
Wright drives the ball downfield. Oct. 24. Brendan Link photo
Wright passes the ball ahead. Oct. 24. Brendan Link photo
Looney takes a throw-in. Oct. 24. Brendan Link photo
SU meets during a pause in the action. Oct. 24. Brendan Link photo
Narum drives down the field. Oct. 24. Brendan Link photo

 

 

 

 

