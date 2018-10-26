Sports

PHOTOS: Sea Gulls clinch top seed in CAC

Photos by BRENDAN LINK

Wednesday night, the Salisbury University field hockey team defeated Christopher Newport University 2-1 to clinch the top seed in the Capital Athletic Conference tournament. For a full recap of the match, click here.

SU midfielder Arielle Johnston drives into the midfield. Oct. 24. Brendan Link photo
Oct. 24. Brendan Link photo
SU senior forward Emily Lemanski prepares to hit the ball in front of the goal. Oct. 24. Brendan Link photo
SU midfielder Emma Vicchio advances the ball upfield. Oct. 24. Brendan Link photo
SU junior defender Lindsey Elgin passes to a teammate. Oct. 24. Brendan Link photo
Vicchio advances the ball. Oct. 24. Brendan Link photo
Lemanski keeps the ball in play. Oct. 24. Brendan Link photo
SU forward Rebecca Lloyd advances the ball down the sideline. Oct. 24. Brendan Link photo
Vicchio secures possession. Oct. 24. Brendan Link photo

 

