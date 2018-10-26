Get your new music fix here!

BY DONOVAN MACK

Staff Writer

With 2019 right around the corner, artists are now focusing on releasing their new projects to end 2018 with a bang.

It is difficult to keep up with the amount of music out there, but The Flyer has you covered. Here are eight albums that you need to hear before the end of 2018.

All statistics are accurate as of Oct. 26, 2018.

1. “Future & Juice WRLD Present… WRLD ON DRUGS” by Future and Juice WRLD

Future and Juice WRLD’s first collaboration album is the epitome of auto-tuned rap. The 16-track album might not be the best body of work the rap game has seen, but it’s the No. 1 album on the hip-hop/rap charts on iTunes. The album features artists such as Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj and many more. This album brings together two hot artists right now and includes beats that listeners can get lost in and lyrics that fans can rap along with. The album is available on all streaming platforms.

2. “Origins” by Imagine Dragons

The alternative/pop band is set to release its fourth studio album, titled “Origins,” on Nov. 9. Imagine Dragons has already released two singles, titled “Natural” and “Zero.” Both of these songs have gained popularity recently, but for very different reasons. ESPN has deemed “Natural” the anthem of the 2018 college football season, guaranteeing publicity to thousands of viewers. “Zero” is featured in Disney’s animated film “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” The band has already shown success, as the single “Natural” is No. 3 on the iTunes Alternative Chart. You can preorder “Origins” by Imagine Dragons now on iTunes.

3. “Suncity” by Khalid

Khalid’s new EP “Suncity” is his second body of work within the industry and was released on Oct. 19. “Suncity” currently sits at No. 1 on the iTunes R&B Chart and No.7 on the All Genres Chart. Khalid pays tribute to his hometown El Paso, Texas (nicknamed “Sun City”) in this EP by showcasing his experiences he had there. No two songs are the same and it shows the versatility of Khalid’s vocals by exploring new sounds. But overall, Khalid stays true to his very memorable voice throughout the entire album. “Suncity” is out now on all streaming platforms.

4. “A Star is Born Soundtrack”

The well-reviewed movie “A Star is Born,“ starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, has been very successful in the box office and in the music charts. “A Star is Born Soundtrack” has been No .1 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums for two consecutive weeks. If this album holds its No. 1 spot for a third week, this will be Gaga’s longest streak at the top of the charts. The first single, “Shallow,” currently holds the No. 10 spot on Billboard Hot 100. The album features 34 tracks, some including dialogue, but others are just pure music. “A Star is Born Soundtrack” is available now on all streaming platforms.

5. “QUAVO HUNCHO” by Quavo

This is Quavo’s first debut solo album and was released earlier in October. If you don’t know Quavo, he is a member of the worldwide famous rap group Migos, which has dominated the rap game in recent years. Quavo is often considered the best rapper of the group due to his distinctive voice, catchy hooks and solo features on other songs. He is the first to release his own solo project and it features artists like Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, all of the members of Migos, Madonna and many more. According to Billboard, “QUAVO HUNCHO” is currently the No. 2 album on the Hot 200, with seven tracks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

6. “A” by Usher and Zaytoven

Usher and Zaytoven’s collaboration album is Usher’s way of stepping into the new generation of music. The album has no surprises, as it is Usher’s ninth studio album. But with Zaytoven’s production of the beats and tracks, Usher is now among popular R&B artists again. The album is a mixture of trap background music with Usher’s signature R&B vocals that gel in some tracks like “Say What You Want.” It debuted at No. 31 on the charts and has 13 million streams digitally. The title of the album is reference to “The Big A,” also known as Atlanta, but is also in reference to the new wave of music that has come out of Atlanta. It is available on all streaming networks.

7. “Drip Harder” by Gunna and Lil Baby

Atlanta rappers Lil Baby and Gunna collaborated on an album titled “Drip Harder,” which is the latest in popular trap music. The 13-track album is currently No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 200 Albums and No. 15 on the iTunes Hip-Hop and Rap Charts. Overall, the album is average, but there are songs that stand out among the rest and add to the increasingly popular culture of trap music. Both rappers show equal talent within the album, making it a balanced and pretty good piece of work. “Drip Harder” is available everywhere to listen to now.

8. “Ella Mai” by Ella Mai

Ella Mai took the world by storm when her song “Boo’d Up” charted after being released a year early. Fans have been patiently waiting for her self-titled album and Mai is now said to be part of a revival of women R&B singers, according to Rolling Stone. The album is 16 songs of infectious R&B sounds that any fan would love. The album features a few artists such as John Legend, HER and Chris Brown and is available now to listen to on all platforms.

