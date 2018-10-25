BREAKING: Sachs will not return to SU men’s basketball program

BY CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

Featured photo: Sachs look out across the court ahead of a game vs. York (Pa.) two seasons ago. Amy Wojtowicz photo

In an announcement Tuesday morning, Salisbury University Athletics released a statement that SU men’s basketball head coach Andrew Sachs will not return to his prior role. On Oct. 2, Sachs went on a leave of absence indefinitely.

SU’s press release additionally stated that the decision was in agreement between SU and Sachs.

“We thank Coach Sachs for all of his contributions to the men’s basketball program,” said Dr. Gerry DiBartolo, Salisbury University director of athletics and recreation. “And we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Sachs spent the past three seasons at the helm of the program, leading the Sea Gulls to two appearances in the CAC championship and two NCAA tournament appearances. He finishes his tenure at his alma mater with a 59-26 overall record.

Like previously reported, former SU assistant coach Brian McDermott will remain in his interim role as head coach through the conclusion of the upcoming season. After the 2018-19 campaign is complete, SU will conduct a national search for its next head coach.

SU officials have still reserved comment on the situation due to it being a personnel matter. The reasoning behind the departure has not been officially announced.

With team practice now 10 days in, the Sea Gulls will start their season officially on Nov. 10 at home against Arcadia University before hosting the Optimist Tournament against two additional teams the following weekend.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

