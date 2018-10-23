Why the midterm elections are important

BY SAMANTHA SELTZER

Staff Writer

With the 2018 midterm elections closing in, Republicans and Democrats are eagerly competing for control of Congress. All positions of the U.S. Congress, including 435 House seats and 33 Senate seats, are at risk.

But political science chair Adam Hoffman says that is not the only reason these elections are so crucial.

Hoffman believes that the elections are important to individual voters because it gives them the opportunity to choose somebody that they think is going to best represent them.

“It is a way to have a voice in who governs and represents you,” Hoffman said.

But, there are pivotal repercussions.

“[If people are] satisfied with what’s going on [in Congress], they may vote Republican to keep the majority. If they are not satisfied, then they may be motivated to vote Democrat in the hopes of winning the majority,” Hoffman states.

This year’s midterm is particularly tense with such rampant party division across the U.S.

“The president is under so much pressure from the Russia investigation and other things going on,” Hoffman said. “But if Democrats win control of the House, then they are going to immediately start investigating the Trump administration and move towards impeachment.”

Hoffman described the election as one-of-a-kind.

“This is one of the few times in the congressional midterms that your vote will not only impact who wins the majority, but your vote will impact what happens to the president,” Hoffman said. “That has never happened before.”

Since Congress is one of the three branches, the majority that wins control will have the power to impact American lives.

“That might give them enough of an edge to start implementing their agenda,” Hoffman added.

Even though college students are of age to cast their votes in the election, Hoffman said that student turnout is ironically often the lowest percent of voter turnout.

“The country is going to be theirs because they are going to be here the longest,” Hoffman said. “The policies being enacted now are going to impact them [students] their whole lives.”

Hoffman said he thinks the current divide in politics will motivate a higher voter turnout, even though turnout for midterms is usually low.

“Real-life things are impacted by the policies that are put into effect by either Republicans or Democrats,” Hoffman said. “It makes sense to research what party or candidate is going to be better based on how they [voters] want to see the country go.”

Freshmen Megan Ravert and Anya Galbreath are voting in the election because they are concerned about human rights, with a focus on women’s issues and gun rights.

Salisbury University students can register to vote with the Institute for Public Affairs and Civic Engagement within the Fulton School by completing the voter registration form on the website.

This includes both in- and out-of-state students who wish to change their voter registration address so they are able to vote in the next upcoming election from Salisbury.

Featured graphic by Amy Wojtowicz

