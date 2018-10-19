Sports

PHOTOS: SU men’s soccer defeats CNU for first time since 2013

By The Flyer

PHOTOS BY BRENDAN LINK

Staff Photographer

 

For their second consecutive victory, the Salisbury University men’s soccer team (10-2-2, 3-1-1 CAC) had to once again battle until the final whistle. Hosting the 2017 CAC runner-up Christopher Newport University Captains, SU found their best chance of the match with under two minutes remaining.

On a cross, junior forward Steve White found running senior midfielder Robbie Budd at the top of the box. Budd leaped and powered a header into the back of the goal for a key 1-0 victory in the conference race.

Staff photographer Brendan Link took the following photo gallery during the dramatic match.

SU players huddle up during a pause in the action. Oct. 17. Brendan Link photo
SU freshman forward Cullen Myers staves off a CNU defender. Oct. 17. Brendan Link photo
SU winger Matt Hawkins makes a run upfield. Oct. 17. Brendan Link photo
Hawkins makes a quick turn. Oct. 17. Brendan Link photo
SU goalkeeper Trevor Brookhart takes a goal kick. Oct. 17. Brendan Link photo
SU sophomore midfielder Beau Johnson turns upfield. Oct. 17. Brendan Link photo
Johnson chases after the ball. Oct. 17. Brendan Link photo
Johnson looks for an open teammate. Oct. 17. Brendan Link photo
SU junior center back Trent Hofmeister looks for an open teammate. Oct. 17. Brendan Link photo
Hawkins keeps the ball in play. Oct. 17. Brendan Link photo
Brookhart punts the ball away. Oct. 17. Brendan Link photo
SU sophomore defender Alton Walker knocks the ball ahead. Oct. 17. Brendan Link photo
Hawkins looks for an open teammate. Oct. 17. Brendan Link photo
Walker kicks the ball. Oct. 17. Brendan Link photo
SU junior center back Alex Eiben dribbles the ball. Oct. 17. Brendan Link photo
Hofmeister settles the ball. Oct. 17. Brendan Link photo
Walker dribbles the ball ahead. Oct. 17. Brendan Link photo
Myers keeps a Captain defender away. Oct. 17. Brendan Link photo
Hawkins passes the ball ahead. Oct. 17. Brendan Link photo
Myers takes a throw-in. Oct. 17. Brendan Link photo
Budd knocks the ball ahead. Oct. 17. Brendan Link photo
Budd drives inside. Oct. 17. Brendan Link photo
Walker takes a free kick. Oct. 17. Brendan Link photo
Walker takes a free kick. Oct. 17. Brendan Link photo
Brookhart punts the ball away. Oct. 17. Brendan Link photo

 

 

