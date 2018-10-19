PHOTOS: SU men’s soccer defeats CNU for first time since 2013

PHOTOS BY BRENDAN LINK

Staff Photographer

For their second consecutive victory, the Salisbury University men’s soccer team (10-2-2, 3-1-1 CAC) had to once again battle until the final whistle. Hosting the 2017 CAC runner-up Christopher Newport University Captains, SU found their best chance of the match with under two minutes remaining.

On a cross, junior forward Steve White found running senior midfielder Robbie Budd at the top of the box. Budd leaped and powered a header into the back of the goal for a key 1-0 victory in the conference race.

Staff photographer Brendan Link took the following photo gallery during the dramatic match.

