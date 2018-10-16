PHOTOS: Homecoming week ignites school spirit at SU

Gull LifePHOTOS: Homecoming week ignites school spirit at SU By The Flyeraccess_time5 hours agochat_bubble_outlineLeave a comment Drag Queen performs at LTA and LGBTQ Alliance event. Photo by Natalie Smith Drag Queen strikes a pose at the Drag Show and Tell. Photo by Natalie Smith Drag Queen shows her flexible side at the Drag Show and Tell. Photo by Natalie Smith Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority, Inc. & SU LGBTQ Alliance hosted a Drag Show and Tell Wednesday Oct. 10. Photo by Natalie Smithnavigate_beforenavigate_next Students await the announcement of the Lip Sync Battle champion. Photo by Brendan Link SU student performs at Lip Sync Battle Tuesday Oct. 9. Photo by Brendan Link SU student performs at Lip Sync Battle Tuesday Oct. 9. Photo by Brendan Linknavigate_beforenavigate_next Sophomore Sean Carroll watches SU’s offensive line at Homecoming game. Photo by Alexis Cuzzo ROTC color guard members presents flags before the Homecoming game. Photo by Alexis Cuzzo Poms team performs during halftime at the Homecoming game. Photo by Alexis Cuzzo Samantha Smith holds flag in anticipation of football team entering the stadium. Photo by Alexis Cuzzo Freshman Zamarre Snowden (left) and junior Noah Zentz (right) celebrate on the sidelines. Photo by Alexis Cuzzonavigate_beforenavigate_next SGA handed out free t-shirts at various events during homecoming week. Photo by Olivia Rowland Alexis Alston (left) and Donovan Mack (right) and Jhane Taylor emceed the Culture Shock Fashion Show. Photo by Olivia Rowland Students strut the runway with passion for their cultures. Photo by Olivia Rowland Students express their culture through fashion at the SGA Culture Shock Fashion Show Monday Oct. 8. Photo by Olivia Rowland Students celebrate their diverse cultures through clothing. Photo by Olivia Rowlandnavigate_beforenavigate_next Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading...