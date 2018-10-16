Gull Life

PHOTOS: Homecoming week ignites school spirit at SU

By The Flyeraccess_time5 hours agochat_bubble_outlineLeave a comment
Drag Queen performs at LTA and LGBTQ Alliance event. Photo by Natalie Smith
Drag Queen strikes a pose at the Drag Show and Tell. Photo by Natalie Smith
Drag Queen shows her flexible side at the Drag Show and Tell. Photo by Natalie Smith
Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority, Inc. & SU LGBTQ Alliance hosted a Drag Show and Tell Wednesday Oct. 10. Photo by Natalie Smith
navigate_before
navigate_next
Students await the announcement of the Lip Sync Battle champion. Photo by Brendan Link
SU student performs at Lip Sync Battle Tuesday Oct. 9. Photo by Brendan Link
SU student performs at Lip Sync Battle Tuesday Oct. 9. Photo by Brendan Link
navigate_before
navigate_next
Sophomore Sean Carroll watches SU’s offensive line at Homecoming game. Photo by Alexis Cuzzo
ROTC color guard members presents flags before the Homecoming game. Photo by Alexis Cuzzo
Poms team performs during halftime at the Homecoming game. Photo by Alexis Cuzzo
Samantha Smith holds flag in anticipation of football team entering the stadium. Photo by Alexis Cuzzo
Freshman Zamarre Snowden (left) and junior Noah Zentz (right) celebrate on the sidelines. Photo by Alexis Cuzzo
navigate_before
navigate_next
SGA handed out free t-shirts at various events during homecoming week. Photo by Olivia Rowland
Alexis Alston (left) and Donovan Mack (right) and Jhane Taylor emceed the Culture Shock Fashion Show. Photo by Olivia Rowland
Students strut the runway with passion for their cultures. Photo by Olivia Rowland
Students express their culture through fashion at the SGA Culture Shock Fashion Show Monday Oct. 8. Photo by Olivia Rowland
Students celebrate their diverse cultures through clothing. Photo by Olivia Rowland
navigate_before
navigate_next
suflyerads

Written by

Leave a Reply