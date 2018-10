Photos by BRENDAN LINK

Staff Photographer

Writing by CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

The Salisbury University men’s soccer team (8-2-2, 1-1-1 CAC) came up just short of extening their 10-match unbeaten streak, falling to St. Mary’s (Md.) 1-0 Wednesday afternoon. Staff photographer Brendan Link submitted the following photo gallery from the match.

