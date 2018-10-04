Under the Feathers: Jack Navitsky

BY CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

Featured photo: SU sophomore quarterback Jack Navitsky runs to his left during the team’s win over TCNJ. Sept. 22. Brendan Link photo

Due to an injury to his teammate Jack Lanham, Salisbury University sophomore quarterback Jack Navitsky was suddenly thrown into the spotlight to finish out the game vs. Kean under center in the second half. Navitsky took up the challenge and played a part in leading the Sea Gulls to a 28-0 win that day.

Now a few games down the line, the Shrewsbury, N.J. native continues to take the reins of offense, which has averaged 40 points per game over the last two weeks. Despite not really playing in the first six quarters of the season, Navitsky is second on the team in rushing, with 358 yards and three touchdowns.

Ahead of Salisbury’s (4-0, 3-0 NJAC) visit to Christopher Newport University (3-1, 2-1 NJAC) on Saturday, the quarterback joined The Flyer for an edition of ‘”Under the Feathers.”

What are your majors/minors and career aspirations?

My major is business management and I am still deciding on whether or not I want to do a double major in management and marketing or have a minor in professional sales. For my career aspirations, I would one day like to own my own business.

What made you want to play at and come to Salisbury?

The first thing that made me want to come and play here at Salisbury was the coaches. I developed a good relationship with [associate head coach] Doug Fleetwood and [assistant coach Jacquis] McCray throughout the recruiting process and when I was deciding on transferring here. The second thing that made me want to come here was the facilities. Lastly, the education, knowing that I wanted to study business the Perdue School of Business is well-respected and definitely played a part in me coming here.

What has been your favorite moment as part of SU football while here at Salisbury, and why?

My favorite moment of SU football since I’ve been here would probably be my first start against TCNJ this season. It was an awesome atmosphere and I had a bunch of friends and family here at the game.

Since you are a dual-threat quarterback, which do you enjoy more, rushing or passing, and why?

I enjoy rushing more. In this offense I get the chance to carry the ball a lot and that’s one of the things I love about it. I like being able to have the ball in my hands and make plays with my feet.

What do you enjoy the most about your position on the field, and why?

I enjoy being a quarterback because I can be in control of the whole offense. Although it comes with a lot of responsibility and hard work, I really enjoy all that comes with it.

What is your favorite part of Salisbury University Athletics or your team environment here at SU?

My favorite part about Salisbury Athletics and our team environment here is that it is like a brotherhood. I have close relationships with just about everyone on the team and it creates an awesome atmosphere and a fun team to be a part of.

What do you feel that you have learned most from SU head football coach Sherman Wood over your time at SU?

What I have learned most from Coach Wood over my time here is definitely to just constantly work hard at whatever it is. Whether it be football, weightlifting or academics, you always have to give 110 percent if you want to be successful, and I think that because he preaches this, it motivates everyone to work hard to be the best they can be each day.

What is your favorite part of campus life at Salisbury, and why?

My favorite part of campus life here at Salisbury is all the activities there are that you can get involved with and since it is not a small school, you are always meeting new people each day.

What are your hobbies and interests off the field?

My hobbies off the field are playing golf and hanging out with friends.

Where is your favorite place to go for a meal or snack on or off campus? Favorite food?

My favorite place to go for an off-campus meal would probably be Chipotle. I would have to say that my favorite food is steak.

What music do you listen to in order to get ready for game time, or what do you like to generally listen to?

To get ready for games, I usually listen to a variety of music that will get me excited and ready to play as well as calm me down to get focused on the game and my assignments. I generally listen to rap music or whatever is popular.

