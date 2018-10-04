Top five ways to avoid Sea Gull Century

BY CAROLINE STREETT

Gull Life Editor

From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday, Salisbury University’s campus will become a race course for a grand total of 5,000 competitive and recreational cyclists at this year’s 30th annual Sea Gull Century bicycle tour.

For some, this may be a highly anticipated event that draws excitement and entertainment to the local bystander. But for many, this event has been seen as a “hassle” and a “nuisance” due to the traffic induced by the riders and the sense of danger that revolves around so many bikers co-mingling with vehicles and pedestrians.

The SU Police Department has released a traffic advisory urging SU residents to be mindful of the cyclists, especially on Route 13, Milford Street and South Division Street.

If this large cycling event is not of particular interest to you, here are some other tips to avoid the hectic conditions brought on by Sea Gull Century.

1. STAY INDOORS

Seeing as these bicyclists are basically taking over Salisbury for the day, it might be best to just avoid the outdoors at all costs. Rent a movie, watch some Netflix or get some much-needed studying done for upcoming exams.

2. GO HOME

It’s time to choose your battles. Would you rather spend the weekend with your parents nagging you about all the things they think you should be doing? Or would you rather risk the chance of bumper-to-bumper traffic and a cyclist apocalypse? The choice is yours, but choose wisely, because once the race starts at abruptly 7 a.m., you will be stuck amid the event happenings.

3. IF YOU CAN’T BEAT EM’, JOIN EM’

So maybe you’ve never really had an inclination to ride competitively … but you don’t have any other plans for the weekend and you love a little friendly competition! If so, it might be time to break out the bike helmet, buy some spandex apparel and make the 64- to 100-mile trek that is Sea Gull Century. To sign up, last-minute riders are asked to attend on-site registration from 3-8 p.m. Friday on the south lawn of the Patricia R. Guerrieri Academic Commons.

4. GO CARVE A PUMPKIN

Those of you who are not interested in joining the cyclists may want to take a day trip elsewhere and partake in the various fall activities that Salisbury has to offer further out in the country, away from the race course. Activities include: visiting a pumpkin patch, taking a hayride, going to a corn maze, thrift shopping for Halloween costumes and more!

5. LAY LOW AND TAKE BACK ROADS

The final option to avoid the mayhem that is Sea Gull Century is to take back roads. Admire the scenic views of the Wicomico River off Riverside Drive, or take a trip to the Wicomico Humane Society or the Salisbury Zoo. Whatever you do, try to avoid the areas of East College Avenue, South Division Street, Milford Street and Route 13. In addition, SUPD advises motorists to avoid Milford and Wayne Streets.

Featured photo courtesy of SBYnews.blogspot.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

