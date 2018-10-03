7 TV shows to watch this fall

BY DONOVAN MACK

Staff Writer

With the rise in popularity of streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu, cable television has seen a decline in viewers.

Although television might not be your first go-to when it comes to entertainment, there are still many opportunities for new and seasoned content that viewers will find compelling, many of which can also be viewed on streaming services after premiering on television.

The top seven shows to look out for this fall include:

1. Empire

Fox’s “Empire,” created by Lee Daniels, will start season five this fall as well. The second episode premieres Oct. 3, but “Empire” regularly comes on Fox every Wednesday. “Empire” stars the talented Taraji P Henson and Terrence Howard. The show revolves around the complicated family history and drama with their successful record label called “Empire.” Many guest stars have been featured on the show, such as Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Estelle, Mary J Blige, Jennifer Hudson and a lot more. The show is also filled with great music and some outstanding performances. “Empire” comes back Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Fox.

2. Star

Coming on right after “Empire,” “Star” has also gained many viewers and has become very popular throughout the years. Also created by Lee Daniels, the show follows a girl group called “Take 3” and the main character Star has trouble living a dramatic life in Atlanta. Dealing with the loss of her mother, absent father, and abusive relationship, Star uses her music to find an escape, whether good or bad. The show also has great music and features stars like Queen Latifah, Patti Labelle, Ryan Destiny, Brandy and many more. “Star” comes on every Wednesday at 9 p.m.

3. Grey’s Anatomy

“Grey’s Anatomy” kicks off its 15th season on ABC at 8 p.m. The Shonda Rimes show has established great success over the years and has solid fan base that tunes in to watch the new episodes every week. The drama series follows the lives of many medical professionals as they manage to handle their personal lives, as well as the rigor of the medical profession. With this plot, Rhimes has ripped viewers’ hearts out and left us with some good anxiety as the show continues. “Grey’s Anatomy” comes on every Thursday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

4. How to Get Away with Murder

Another great show on ABC is “How to Get Away with Murder.” Executive producer is also Shonda Rimes and this show stars the amazing Viola Davis. Davis plays a powerful lawyer that teaches inside and outside the college classroom on how to get away with murder. Although the main character played by Viola Davis is probably the only character that hasn’t killed anyone, she teaches her students and utilizes evidence and emotions to win various court cases as well as some cases of her own. “How to Get Away with Murder” airs every Thursday at 10 p.m. on ABC.