30th annual Sea Gull Century rides to town

BY CHASE GORSKI

Editor-in-Chief

@cgorski12

Sea Gull Century returns to the Salisbury University campus this weekend for its 30th anniversary ride.

The dual-route bicycling event will take place this Saturday, Oct. 6 regardless of weather, according to the SGC website. Though online registration has closed, additional riders still have the opportunity for on-site sign-ups on Friday between 3-8 p.m.

The nationally acclaimed bicycling event will bring thousands to the city of Salisbury, with the maximum rider limit set at 7,500. Traffic advisories have already been issued for the surrounding community.

Riders have two options for potential routes, including the Assateague Century Tour, which totals around 100 miles, and the lesser distance of 65 miles for the Princess Anne Metric Tour. Each route will be marked by different-colored sea gulls, white and yellow, respectively.

Regardless of which route each rider selects, there will be two start times on Saturday morning. The first heat will start between 7-7:45 a.m. and is for pace groups and faster riders who typically bypass any pace riders. Heat two will begin shortly after, between 7:50-8:45 a.m., for all other bicyclists.

Both heats will begin at the intersection of Wayne and Bateman next to the university tennis courts, and, like every year, will finish at Red Square.

SGC is run by the nonprofit organization the SU Foundation, which is known primarily for being the third-party organization that handles many of the private donations that the university receives.

Their role in the event provides the community and SU with various benefits. A portion of the proceeds from SGC go toward scholarships and grants to the university, where typically 12 scholarships and 15 faculty grants are awarded yearly.

Salisbury will also have hands-on involvement with the event through volunteer work as many students take part in the setup and deconstruction of SGC as well as various tasks throughout the weekend.

The two-day event will kick off with a complementary “Tour of the Shore” party on Friday on the lawn of Perdue Hall.

For any additional information, riders can go to the Sea Gull Century website for event details and more about getting involved.

