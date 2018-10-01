Spooky attractions coming to Salisbury

BY MELISSA REESE

Staff Writer

The witching hour is now upon us. Salisbury wishes its residents happy haunting.

There are many spooky happenings in the city of Salisbury.

Salisbury University is hosting its Fifth Annual Halloween Zombie Infested 5K Dash Oct. 27 outside Maggs Gym with registration beginning at 10 a.m. Zombies are sure to come out and spook the runners.

All proceeds will benefit United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore. United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore is a nonprofit organization that focuses on education, financial stability and health in Wicomico, Worcester, Dorchester and Somerset Counties.

The dash will have a costume contest, live DJ entertainment, tasty treats and spooky surprises. United Way is offering exclusive t-shirts at the event.

Salisbury also has a Chesapeake Ghost Tour where visitors can see the “ghost of the crossroads,” where two highways cross and spirits come together to haunt Delmarva. Tourists can experience tingles and chills while standing in front of the old Wicomico Courthouse, the site of four murders, and visit a graveyard by the light of the moon.

The “Mercenaries, Murderers and Firemen” tour is Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. The tour begins in front of the former Firehouse Headquarters on 115 S. Division St.

Adkins Farm Market boasts a pumpkin patch, hay rides, a play area for children, a corn maze, a spider maze, a straw maze, a rope maze and a super slide. Adkins Farm Market has mums, pumpkins and fall décor available to purchase in their store.

Adkins Farm Market is owned by Gaylon and Tammy Adkins, who say they have had a passion for farming their entire lives because of their family history of farming. Tammy is usually on site at the market gardening and taking care of daily tasks.

Adkins Farm Market began as a produce, plants and outdoor décor stand in Delmar. It is now located at 31493 Mt. Hermon Road in Salisbury.

The Salisbury Zoo is hosting “Halloween Happenings” for children 10 and under on Oct. 13 and 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Children will be able to trick-or-treat throughout the zoo, participate in Halloween games, learn about the animals in the zoo, go through a hay bale maze and compete in a costume contest.

Salisbury Zoological Park is a 12-acre zoo, home to species native to North and South America as well as Australia. It is located at 755 S. Park Drive.

Spooky season is not limited to children, for adults can attend Salisbury’s Autumn Wine Festival at Pemberton Historical Park. This two-day festival offers wine from local Maryland wineries.

The festival runs Oct. 20 and 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is sponsored by Women Supporting Women and will provide breast cancer awareness, education and support to those affected by breast cancer.

The bands Such Fools, BarCode, Front Page News, Backfin Banjo Band, The Haymans and On the Edge are set to perform at the festival. Early bird ticket sales close Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.

Pemberton Historical Park is also hosting a pumpkin tour Oct. 26 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The fee is $10 per car.

Visitors will vote on the best pumpkins while taking the tour. Cash prizes will be awarded for best overall pumpkin ($250), spookiest pumpkin ($100) and goofiest pumpkin ($100).

Salisbury is also having a Halloween-themed bicycle party where riders are encouraged to dress up in costumes and decorate their bicycles, as long their costumes do not limit their vision or hearing or risk getting caught in their wheels or chains. The event will begin at the Government Building in downtown Salisbury and will go from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Various spooky opportunities are available to SU students as well, including a trip to Frightland sponsored by the university’s Student Organization for Activity Planning.

Frightland is a haunted attraction in Middletown, DE that includes eight of the most terrifying haunted attractions in the Delaware Valley, and spooks from a haunted barn to a horror hay ride, along with thrilling carnival rides.

Tickets are available for $10 at the information desk starting Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 9 a.m. SOAP has scheduled buses for Saturday, Oct. 27 at 3:00 p.m. to Sunday, Oct, 28 at 12 a.m.

Local eateries are getting into the seasonal spirit as well by spotlighting some fall-inspired treats.

IHOP is featuring some specialty items on their menu to celebrate the start of the autumnal season. They are offering Cinn-a-Stack pancakes topped with cream cheese icing and pumpkin spice pancakes.

IHOP is also making their specialty Scary Face pancakes free to children 12 and under on Halloween from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The “Scary Face” pancake order comes with a side order of fruit.

People in search of a Halloween costume can go the Spirit Halloween store on 500 E. Naylor Mill Road.

Featured photo by Melissa Reese

