Sports

PHOTOS: SU volleyball opens CAC-play with 3-0 win

By The Flyeraccess_time6 hours agochat_bubble_outlineLeave a comment

Photos by EMMA REIDER

Photography Editor

Writing by CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

 

The SU women’s volleyball team came out strong to begin conference-play on Saturday, winning in straight-sets over Penn State – Harrisburg. Photo editor Emma Reider was at the match and submitted the following photo gallery.

img_9090_43181115800_o
Salisbury celebrates a point. Sept. 29. Emma Reider photo
img_9105_43181115530_o
Junior Kiana Bopp makes the set. Sept. 29. Emma Reider photo
img_9150_43181115170_o
Salisbury celebrates a point. Sept. 29. Emma Reider photo
img_9151_44944028972_o
Salisbury celebrates a point. Sept. 29. Emma Reider photo
img_9218_44944028492_o
Salisbury celebrates a point. Sept. 29. Emma Reider photo
img_9219_43181114630_o
Salisbury celebrates a point. Sept. 29. Emma Reider photo
img_9236_44944027882_o
Senior Gabby Fox attempts a kill. Sept. 29. Emma Reider photo
img_9240_43181113700_o
Sept. 29. Emma Reider photo
img_9247_44944027142_o
Salisbury celebrates a point. Sept. 29. Emma Reider photo
img_9259_43181112810_o
Salisbury celebrates a point. Sept. 29. Emma Reider photo
img_9265_44944026142_o
Salisbury celebrates a point. Sept. 29. Emma Reider photo

 

Read more:

SU volleyball bounces back with 3-1 win vs. VWU

An individual feat reveals SU volleyball’s true key to success

suflyerads

Written by

Leave a Reply