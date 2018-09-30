PHOTOS: SU volleyball opens CAC-play with 3-0 win

Photos by EMMA REIDER
Photography Editor
Writing by CHRIS MACKOWIAK
Sports Editor
The SU women’s volleyball team came out strong to begin conference-play on Saturday, winning in straight-sets over Penn State – Harrisburg. Photo editor Emma Reider was at the match and submitted the following photo gallery.
Salisbury celebrates a point. Sept. 29. Emma Reider photo
Junior Kiana Bopp makes the set. Sept. 29. Emma Reider photo
Salisbury celebrates a point. Sept. 29. Emma Reider photo
Salisbury celebrates a point. Sept. 29. Emma Reider photo
Salisbury celebrates a point. Sept. 29. Emma Reider photo
Salisbury celebrates a point. Sept. 29. Emma Reider photo
Senior Gabby Fox attempts a kill. Sept. 29. Emma Reider photo
Sept. 29. Emma Reider photo
Salisbury celebrates a point. Sept. 29. Emma Reider photo
Salisbury celebrates a point. Sept. 29. Emma Reider photo
Salisbury celebrates a point. Sept. 29. Emma Reider photo
