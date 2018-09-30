Sports

PHOTOS: SU men’s soccer defeats Frostburg St. 1-0

By The Flyeraccess_time2 hours agochat_bubble_outlineLeave a comment

Photos by BRENDAN LINK

Staff Photographer

Writing by CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

 

Continuing their unbeaten streak, the Salisbury University men’s soccer team (8-1-1, 1-0 CAC) continued their strong play into their conference-opener against Frostburg State on Saturday. The Sea Gulls won a tight match 1-0 over the Bobcats.

Staff photographer Brendan Link captured moments in the match with the photo gallery below. For a full recap of the match, click here.

bjl_0166_44101140335_o
SU left back Alton Walker drives the ball up-field. Sept. 29. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0119_30076171427_o
SU sophomore forward Dylan Parks keeps the ball away from a Frostburg defender. Sept. 29. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0091_30076174047_o
SU sophomore midfielder Beau Johnson takes a long throw-in. Sept. 29. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0086_44101140675_o
SU sophomore forward Josh Woozley heads the ball away from Bobcat defender Brett Basham. Sept. 29. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0079_44293114484_o
Woozley dribbles around Basham. Sept. 29. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0067_44293114924_o
SU junior center back Trent Hofmeister drives into the ball. Sept. 29. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0024_44101143335_o
SU junior winger Matt Hawkins rushes past Frostburg defender Cameron Coates. Sept. 29. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0033_44293117214_o
Hawkins tries to cross the ball. Sept. 29. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0046_44101142795_o
SU players Kevin Eriksen (No. 14), Ryan Spadin (No. 19), Robbie Budd and Matt Hawkins (No. 18) celebrate the goal. Sept. 29. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0052_44101141835_o
Sept. 29. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0049_44293116634_o
Sept. 29. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0013_44101143785_o
Hofmeister passes the ball to another defender. Sept. 29. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0002_44101144065_o
Spadin moves the ball up-field. Sept. 29. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0019_44293117674_o
Walker kicks the ball down-field. Sept. 29. Brendan Link photo

 

