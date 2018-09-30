PHOTOS: SU men’s soccer defeats Frostburg St. 1-0

Photos by BRENDAN LINK
Staff Photographer
Writing by CHRIS MACKOWIAK
Sports Editor
Continuing their unbeaten streak, the Salisbury University men’s soccer team (8-1-1, 1-0 CAC) continued their strong play into their conference-opener against Frostburg State on Saturday. The Sea Gulls won a tight match 1-0 over the Bobcats.
Staff photographer Brendan Link captured moments in the match with the photo gallery below.
click here.
SU left back Alton Walker drives the ball up-field. Sept. 29. Brendan Link photo
SU sophomore forward Dylan Parks keeps the ball away from a Frostburg defender. Sept. 29. Brendan Link photo
SU sophomore midfielder Beau Johnson takes a long throw-in. Sept. 29. Brendan Link photo
SU sophomore forward Josh Woozley heads the ball away from Bobcat defender Brett Basham. Sept. 29. Brendan Link photo
Woozley dribbles around Basham. Sept. 29. Brendan Link photo
SU junior center back Trent Hofmeister drives into the ball. Sept. 29. Brendan Link photo
SU junior winger Matt Hawkins rushes past Frostburg defender Cameron Coates. Sept. 29. Brendan Link photo
Hawkins tries to cross the ball. Sept. 29. Brendan Link photo
SU players Kevin Eriksen (No. 14), Ryan Spadin (No. 19), Robbie Budd and Matt Hawkins (No. 18) celebrate the goal. Sept. 29. Brendan Link photo
Sept. 29. Brendan Link photo
Sept. 29. Brendan Link photo
Hofmeister passes the ball to another defender. Sept. 29. Brendan Link photo
Spadin moves the ball up-field. Sept. 29. Brendan Link photo
Walker kicks the ball down-field. Sept. 29. Brendan Link photo
