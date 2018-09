Photos by BRENDAN LINK

Staff Photographer

Writing by CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

Despite getting a tally late in the match, the Salisbury University women’s soccer team (3-6-1, 0-1 CAC) could not overcome Frostburg State’s early lead in a conference-opening 2-1 loss. Staff photographer Brendan Link submitted the following photo gallery after the match.

