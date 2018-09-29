SUPD searching for suspects in on-campus assault

BY HANNAH HYAT

News Editor

-CAMPUS- Salisbury University Police are looking for tips on suspects involved in an on campus assault.

According to an email from SUPD on Sept. 29 at approximately 1:30 a.m., a female student was walking in University Park when she was approached by two male suspects.

The two suspects were described as African-American males, approximately 19-22 years old, one with long dreadlocks and the other suspect with a buzz cut.

The suspects were driving a four door dark sedan as they approached the female student. The suspects urged the victim into their vehicle.

According to authorities, a male student who witnessed the encounter came to assist the female. The two suspects then struck the male witness with a glass bottle.

Salisbury University Police Department is asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 410-543-6222.

This article will be updated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

