Photos by BRENDAN LINK

Staff Photographer

Writing by CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

On their second match on a three-game home stand, the Salisbury University women’s soccer team (3-5-1) fell 2-1 against St. John Fisher. Staff photographer Brendan Link was at Sea Gull Soccer Stadium for the match,

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google