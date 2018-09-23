PHOTOS: SU football moves to 3-0 with win vs. TCNJ

Photos by BRENDAN LINK
Photographer
Writing by CHRIS MACKOWIAK
Sports Editor
The Salisbury University football team (3-0, 2-0 NJAC) continued their hot-start to the 2018 season with a 38-7 victory over The College of New Jersey (0-4, 0-3 NJAC) on Saturday. Staff photographer Brendan Link submitted the following photo gallery after the game.
SU sophomore quarterback Jack Navitsky runs down-field. Sept. 22. Brendan Link photo
The Salisbury offense readies for the snap. Sept. 22. Brendan Link photo
Sophomore wide receiver Darnell Duckett waits at the line of scrimmage. Sept. 22. Brendan Link photo
Navitsky pitches the ball out to one of his backs. Sept. 22. Brendan Link photo
Junior slot back Khari Chase runs down-field. Sept. 22. Brendan Link photo
Chase runs down-field. Sept. 22. Brendan Link photo
Navitsky dodges a tackler. Sept. 22. Brendan Link photo
Navitsky prepares to run with the ball. Sept. 22. Brendan Link photo
Junior linebacker Patrick Bernardo jogs off the field. Sept. 22. Brendan Link photo
Navitsky looks down-field to pass the ball. Sept. 22. Brendan Link photo
Chase runs down-field. Sept. 22. Brendan Link photo
Chase runs down-field. Sept. 22. Brendan Link photo
Navitsky hands off the ball to senior super back Kadarrius Campbell. Sept. 22. Brendan Link photo
Senior linebacker Tom Montag pursues the ball. Sept. 22. Brendan Link photo
