PHOTOS: SU football moves to 3-0 with win vs. TCNJ

Photos by BRENDAN LINK

Photographer

Writing by CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

The Salisbury University football team (3-0, 2-0 NJAC) continued their hot-start to the 2018 season with a 38-7 victory over The College of New Jersey (0-4, 0-3 NJAC) on Saturday. Staff photographer Brendan Link submitted the following photo gallery after the game.

