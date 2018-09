Photos by EMMA REIDER

Photography Editor

Writing by CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

In just their second home game of 2018, the sixth-ranked Salisbury University field hockey team (6-2) fell for a second time to a top-five opponent Saturday afternoon in a 3-1 loss to No. 4 The College of New Jersey (TCNJ). Photography editor Emma Reider was at the game and submitted the following photo gallery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google