Sports

PHOTOS: SU women’s soccer takes 4-1 win over Rutgers-Newark

By The Flyeraccess_time7 hours agochat_bubble_outlineLeave a comment

PHOTOS BY BRENDAN LINK

Staff Photographer

WRITING BY CHRIS MACKOWIAK 

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

 

After a disappointing four-match losing streak, Salisbury University women’s soccer (3-4-1) has bounced back with two wins and a draw in their last three matches. Wednesday afternoon, the Sea Gulls’ offense came out to play, scoring four goals in a 4-1 victory over Rutgers-Newark.

Staff photographer Brendan Link was at the match and submitted the following photo gallery. See a full recap of the match from staff writer Brandon Stark here.

bjl_0227_42981843660_o
SU forward Dakota Campbell cuts through two defenders. SU midfielder Ally Goetz dribbles down the field. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0217_44073749754_o
SU midfielder Maddie Carr. SU midfielder Ally Goetz dribbles down the field. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0199_42981845210_o
SU defender Jenns Beck passes the ball around the back-line. SU midfielder Ally Goetz dribbles down the field. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0163_44073750654_o
SU forward Lydia Narum dribbles down the field. SU midfielder Ally Goetz dribbles down the field. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0160_44073751084_o
Narum dribbles. SU midfielder Ally Goetz dribbles down the field. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0152_44073751414_o
SU goalkeeper Regan Benton serves the ball out of the goal. SU midfielder Ally Goetz dribbles down the field. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0139_42981847330_o
SU midfielder Emma Faust looks for a teammate. SU midfielder Ally Goetz dribbles down the field. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0137_44073752334_o
SU midfielder Ally Goetz dribbles down the field. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0135_42981848110_o
SU midfielder Ally Goetz dribbles down the field. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0126_44073753774_o
Midfielder Carly Glassford passes the ball up the field. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
bjl_0124_42981849790_o
Midfielders Cristina Narron (No. 24) and Carly Glassford (No. 20) exchange the ball. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo

 

Read more:

Trip across Atlantic brings SU women’s soccer closer together

PHOTOS: SU women’s soccer starts season 1-1

suflyerads

Written by

Leave a Reply