PHOTOS: SU women’s soccer takes 4-1 win over Rutgers-Newark

PHOTOS BY BRENDAN LINK
Staff Photographer
WRITING BY CHRIS MACKOWIAK
Sports Editor
@cmackowiakSGSN
After a disappointing four-match losing streak, Salisbury University women’s soccer (3-4-1) has bounced back with two wins and a draw in their last three matches. Wednesday afternoon, the Sea Gulls’ offense came out to play, scoring four goals in a 4-1 victory over Rutgers-Newark.
Staff photographer Brendan Link was at the match and submitted the following photo gallery. See a full recap of the match from staff writer Brandon Stark
here.
SU forward Dakota Campbell cuts through two defenders. SU midfielder Ally Goetz dribbles down the field. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
SU midfielder Maddie Carr. SU midfielder Ally Goetz dribbles down the field. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
SU defender Jenns Beck passes the ball around the back-line. SU midfielder Ally Goetz dribbles down the field. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
SU forward Lydia Narum dribbles down the field. SU midfielder Ally Goetz dribbles down the field. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
Narum dribbles. SU midfielder Ally Goetz dribbles down the field. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
SU goalkeeper Regan Benton serves the ball out of the goal. SU midfielder Ally Goetz dribbles down the field. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
SU midfielder Emma Faust looks for a teammate. SU midfielder Ally Goetz dribbles down the field. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
SU midfielder Ally Goetz dribbles down the field. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
SU midfielder Ally Goetz dribbles down the field. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
Midfielder Carly Glassford passes the ball up the field. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
Midfielders Cristina Narron (No. 24) and Carly Glassford (No. 20) exchange the ball. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
Read more:
Trip across Atlantic brings SU women’s soccer closer together
PHOTOS: SU women’s soccer starts season 1-1 Like this: Like Loading...