PHOTOS: SU women’s soccer takes 4-1 win over Rutgers-Newark

PHOTOS BY BRENDAN LINK

Staff Photographer

WRITING BY CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

After a disappointing four-match losing streak, Salisbury University women’s soccer (3-4-1) has bounced back with two wins and a draw in their last three matches. Wednesday afternoon, the Sea Gulls’ offense came out to play, scoring four goals in a 4-1 victory over Rutgers-Newark.

Staff photographer Brendan Link was at the match and submitted the following photo gallery. See a full recap of the match from staff writer Brandon Stark here.

