PHOTOS: SU men’s soccer wins scrimmage against Anne Arundel CC

PHOTOS BY BRENDAN LINK
Staff Photographer
WRITING BY CHRIS MACKOWIAK
Sports Editor
@cmackowiakSGSN
In the middle of their six-match winning streak, the Salisbury University men’s soccer team (6-1) won a scrimmage against Anne Arundel Community College Wednesday afternoon. Staff photographer Brendan Link was at the match and submitted the following photo gallery.
SU defender Noah Brittingham. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
Brittingham dribbles up the field. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
Brittingham passes the ball around the back-line. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
SU defender Chad Rickards. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
Brittingham passes the ball upfield. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
Brittingham passes the ball around the back-line. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
Rickards dribbles the ball around. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
SU forward Cullen Myers tries to dribble around a defender. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
SU goalkeeper Sam Roy drives into a free kick. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
SU midfielder Peter Gutoskey finds open space. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
Gutoskey heads towards the box. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
Gutoskey. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
Gutoskey meets an opposing defender. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
Rickards. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
Brittingham. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
SU men's soccer keeps winning streak alive
PHOTOS: SU men's soccer wins 1-0 over Washington College
