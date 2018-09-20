PHOTOS: SU men’s soccer wins scrimmage against Anne Arundel CC

PHOTOS BY BRENDAN LINK

Staff Photographer

WRITING BY CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

In the middle of their six-match winning streak, the Salisbury University men’s soccer team (6-1) won a scrimmage against Anne Arundel Community College Wednesday afternoon. Staff photographer Brendan Link was at the match and submitted the following photo gallery.

