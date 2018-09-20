Sports

PHOTOS: SU men’s soccer wins scrimmage against Anne Arundel CC

By The Flyeraccess_time7 hours agochat_bubble_outlineLeave a comment

PHOTOS BY BRENDAN LINK 

Staff Photographer

WRITING BY CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

In the middle of their six-match winning streak, the Salisbury University men’s soccer team (6-1) won a scrimmage against Anne Arundel Community College Wednesday afternoon. Staff photographer Brendan Link was at the match and submitted the following photo gallery.

44743817912_75fb111e5d_o
SU defender Noah Brittingham. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
44073754924_021c0808ed_o
Brittingham dribbles up the field. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
42981865280_f1d32a655c_o
Brittingham passes the ball around the back-line. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
42981852220_91b89cee47_o
SU defender Chad Rickards. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
42981851120_915de1dc72_o
Brittingham passes the ball upfield. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
30922555778_339b1c06da_o
Brittingham passes the ball around the back-line. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
30922555208_60709fcb5f_o
Rickards dribbles the ball around. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
30922553258_1f984658fd_o
SU forward Cullen Myers tries to dribble around a defender. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
30922551668_bcbed5842b_o
SU goalkeeper Sam Roy drives into a free kick. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
30922547918_0c877b89a5_o
SU midfielder Peter Gutoskey finds open space. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
30922544898_321a4c6883_o
Gutoskey heads towards the box. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
30922542588_c2cb7378b5_o
Gutoskey. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
29857015937_589414dbb3_o
Gutoskey meets an opposing defender. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
29857014757_8bf208fc26_o
Rickards. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo
29857014127_4f071a7977_o
Brittingham. Sept. 19. Brendan Link photo

