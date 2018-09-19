New website transforms SU

BY HANNAH HYAT AND GILLIAN VANDITTA

News Editor/Staff Writer

CAMPUS – Just in time for the start of the new academic school year, the Salisbury University website has been redesigned.

Associate Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations Susan Eagle was a key member of the team dedicated to surveying, drafting, coding and rebuilding the site from scratch.

“The site is leaner, faster and more relevant,” Eagle said. “The project began with an evaluation of 80,000 pages … We now have under 18,000.”

Eagle believed the decision to revise the website was campus-wide.

The previous site was not only out-of-date, but a bad representation of Salisbury’s University.

“The previous site was based on SU’s organizational structure, which was not an uncommon layout in the 2000s,” Eagle said.

It was time to update the website to modern aesthetics and technology. After renovations, the website is now more responsive.

“It moves fluidly from handheld devices to desktops,” Eagle said.

The new website placed a heavy emphasis on pictures and other forms of graphic media to be more visually appealing.

Director of Admissions Beth Skoglund wanted the website to be more engaging.

“One of my favorite parts is the ‘Find Your Program’ under ‘Explore Academics.’ Each major has a video of a current student and talks about that major at SU — extremely helpful for prospective students,” Skoglund said.

The other reason for rebuilding the site was, as Skoglund stated, to cater toward prospective students.

“It will absolutely help the admissions office — it is very front-facing for prospective families and it will help us in our recruiting efforts,” Skoglund said.

Assistant Director of Housing and Residency Diana Federici explained how the new website was an important resource for students.

“It is very helpful for prospective and currently enrolled students to find what they are looking for,” Federici said.

The new site places important information like costs, majors and programs up front, allowing for easier access.

“We hope the site conveys what it is really like to be here on this beautiful campus, shows students engaged with faculty and highlights students getting to do amazing research,” Eagle said.

So far, the current staff, student body, and other members of the SU community have reacted positively toward the site.

“Finding housing is so much easier than before — I love that the old hyperlinks still work — and all of the students I have talked to are raving about the search bar,” Federici said. She also noted that while the process of updating information on the page can be challenging as the system works out its kinks, the IT team is very quick to get back to you and get your page up and running.

Students around the campus are loving the beautiful pictures on the new pages, and the easy access to their favorite links like “MyClasses” and “GullNet”.

Eagle confirmed that there will be a part two of updating the site that will continue throughout the next year. Here’s to hoping the new SU website will soar just as high as the Sea Gulls it serves.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

