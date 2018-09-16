PHOTOS: SU football blanks Kean in NJAC-opener

Photos by OLIVIA ROWLAND

Staff Photographer

Writing by CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

Featured photo: Salisbury junior defensive end Matt McFarland returns a Kean fumble for a touchdown. Sept. 15. Olivia Rowland photo

After a dominating 48-14 victory over Albright College to start the season, the Salisbury University football team (2-0, 1-0 NJAC) continued their pace in their New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) opener Saturday afternoon. The Sea Gulls hosted the Kean University Cougars (0-2, 0-1 NJAC), winning in strong fashion 28-0.

Salisbury’s strong defense continued their successful start to the season, shutting out the Cougars and putting up a fumble return touchdown of their own. Staff photographer Olivia Rowland was on-hand to capture the action and logged the following photo gallery.

