Sports

PHOTOS: SU football blanks Kean in NJAC-opener

By The Flyeraccess_time22 mins agochat_bubble_outlineLeave a comment

Photos by OLIVIA ROWLAND

Staff Photographer

Writing by CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

Featured photo: Salisbury junior defensive end Matt McFarland returns a Kean fumble for a touchdown. Sept. 15. Olivia Rowland photo

 

After a dominating 48-14 victory over Albright College to start the season, the Salisbury University football team (2-0, 1-0 NJAC) continued their pace in their New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) opener Saturday afternoon. The Sea Gulls hosted the Kean University Cougars (0-2, 0-1 NJAC), winning in strong fashion 28-0.

Salisbury’s strong defense continued their successful start to the season, shutting out the Cougars and putting up a fumble return touchdown of their own. Staff photographer Olivia Rowland was on-hand to capture the action and logged the following photo gallery.

44704153361_bc3bf9bebb_o
SU sophomore quarterback Jack Navitsky dodges a tackle. Sept. 15. Olivia Rowland photo
44655558992_f4945eaaca_o
The Salisbury offense lines up in the second half. Sept. 15. Olivia Rowland photo
44655558662_7f4deba881_o
SU sophomore quarterback Jack Navitsky dodges a tackle. Sept. 15. Olivia Rowland photo
44655557982_3a8cb73cb9_o
Navitsky finds open room near the Salisbury sideline. Sept. 15. Olivia Rowland photo
44655557122_6a24588442_o
The Salisbury offensive line tries to pave a path. Sept. 15. Olivia Rowland photo
43795274225_e21bf68742_o
The Salisbury offensive line tries to pave a path. Sept. 15. Olivia Rowland photo
43795273675_781f7fe9ba_o
The Salisbury offense lines up. Sept. 15. Olivia Rowland photo
43795273135_ba5cedea70_o
SU freshman wide receiver Cameron Carlyle celebrates a touchdown reception. Sept. 15. Olivia Rowland photo
43795272865_2e99e6ecbd_o
SU freshman wide receiver Cameron Carlyle celebrates a touchdown reception. Sept. 15. Olivia Rowland photo
43795272765_5e9e7b47bc_o
SU sophomore kicker Bert Schrecongost takes the kick-off. Sept. 15. Olivia Rowland photo
43795272255_c2cd9a4759_o
The SU defensive line battles with the Kean offensive line. Sept. 15. Olivia Rowland photo
43795271905_2f75c10966_o
The punting units prepare for the play. Sept. 15. Olivia Rowland photo
43795271575_8287d2094e_o
SU junior super back Mike-Ryan Mofor takes a carry. Sept. 15. Olivia Rowland photo
43795271025_8aeb072435_o
SU junior super back Mike-Ryan Mofor takes a carry. Sept. 15. Olivia Rowland photo
43795270325_6a1f3b21c9_o
The SU defense tackles Kean running back Paris Crawford. Sept. 15. Olivia Rowland photo
43795269935_973d6d1a12_o
Salisbury junior defensive end Matt McFarland returns a Kean fumble for a touchdown. Sept. 15. Olivia Rowland photo
43795269535_8b4b0bb60c_o
The Sea Gulls celebrate the McFarland touchdown. Sept. 15. Olivia Rowland photo
43795269425_c76773a226_o
SU sophomore kicker Bert Schrecongost takes the kick-off. Sept. 15. Olivia Rowland photo
43795269115_70abcf7ab5_o
The SU defense rushes in for a stop. Sept. 15. Olivia Rowland photo
43795268715_705eabeded_o
The SU defensive line battles with the Kean offensive line. Sept. 15. Olivia Rowland photo

Read more:

Lanham moves under center to lead triple-option offense

Football: Mofor receives honors for opening performance

PHOTOS: SU football rushes through Albright for opening win

suflyerads

Written by

Leave a Reply