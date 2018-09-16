PHOTOS: SU field hockey wins season-opener vs. Cabrini

Photos by EMMA REIDER

Photography Editor

Writing by CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

Featured photo: SU junior defender Lindsey Elgin takes the ball out of the SU defensive zone as sophomore goalie Domanique Farrce looks on. Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo

After spending their first five games on the road this season, the Salisbury University field hockey team (5-1) returned home to Sea Gull Stadium for their home-opener against Cabrini University. The Sea Gulls took care of business against the Cavaliers, winning 5-0 Saturday evening.

Photography Editor Emma Reider was at the game and logged the following photo gallery.

