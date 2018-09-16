Sports

PHOTOS: SU field hockey wins season-opener vs. Cabrini

By The Flyeraccess_time4 hours agochat_bubble_outlineLeave a comment

Photos by EMMA REIDER

Photography Editor

Writing by CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

Featured photo: SU junior defender Lindsey Elgin takes the ball out of the SU defensive zone as sophomore goalie Domanique Farrce looks on. Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo

 

After spending their first five games on the road this season, the Salisbury University field hockey team (5-1) returned home to Sea Gull Stadium for their home-opener against Cabrini University. The Sea Gulls took care of business against the Cavaliers, winning 5-0 Saturday evening.

Photography Editor Emma Reider was at the game and logged the following photo gallery.

 

44704230371_636d3295c3_o
Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo
44704229961_e94d3e598d_o
Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo
44704229381_e51515ef47_o
Salisbury huddles up ahead of a play. Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo
44655656512_6583ab07d8_o
Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo
43795348135_7537226ea5_o
SU midfielder Camryn Dennis (No. 8) takes a shot. Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo
43795347175_0fa5dc5909_o
Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo
43795346445_eb5f167575_o
Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo
43795345715_c941e7de7c_o
SU defender Lindsey Elgin takes the ball out of the defensive zone. Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo
43795345285_734381ca9e_o
SU defender Lindsey Elgin takes the ball out of the defensive zone. Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo
43795343065_3cda9f5a85_o
Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo
30833896608_1d7e8d6c36_o
Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo
30833894968_74de56f061_o
SU forward Tara Daddio breaks down the field. Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo
29767372877_3d95d91e35_o
Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo
29767372467_b5cb901092_o
Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo
29767371957_9686cbba72_o
Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo
29767371077_ea2bcce7e5_o
SU forward Emily Lemanski (No. 3) aims towards the goal. Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo
29767370077_e6dc72d8de_o
Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo
29767369627_1c29bba526_o
Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo
29767368507_531b3fa20d_o
Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo
29767367967_97bba46e2d_o
Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo
29767367517_0faacccb08_o
Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo
29767367377_2a0730763c_o
Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo
29767366767_8b7c3d5075_o
Lemanski cuts around a Cabrini defender. Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo
29767366377_8230764732_o
Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo
29767365147_cdfdd1bf44_o
Salisbury celebrates a goal. Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo
29767364707_e7d23cb2f3_o
Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo
29767363977_64a3b1c6a7_o
Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo
29767363377_c26dd93ee1_o
Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo
29767363017_b46e20f006_o
SU midfielder Arielle Johnston runs down the field. Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo
29767362437_6c1b72ef7c_o
Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo
29767361827_ae900364f6_o
Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo
29767359907_baae7780d6_o
Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo
29767358987_62facbd674_o
Sept. 15. Emma Reider photo
suflyerads

Written by

Leave a Reply