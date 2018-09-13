PHOTOS: Sea Gulls take straight-sets from Wolverines

Photos by BRENDAN LINK
Staff Photographer
Writing by CHRIS MACKOWIAK
Sports Editor
Featured photo: Junior setter Rachel Dubbs sends the ball up. Sept. 12.
Brendan Link photo
After a tight 3-2 loss to McDaniel College the previous night, the Salisbury women’s volleyball team bounced back with a straight-set victory over former conference-foe Wesley College. Staff photographer Brendan Link was on-hand to capture the action. For a more detailed look at the match, see staff writer Brandon Stark’s
recap.
Freshman outside hitter Amanda Chew rises for a kill attempt. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
The Sea Gulls huddle following a point. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
Junior defensive specialist Hailey Dougherty. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
Senior outside hitter Nicole Venturelli rises to make a kill attempt. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
Freshman middle blocker Hannah Sullivan rises for a kill attempt. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
Dubbs completes a set. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
Senior defensive specialist Madison Lim prepares for a serve. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
Senior middle blocker Gianna Savarese waits for the serve. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
Freshman outside hitter Amanda Chew. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
