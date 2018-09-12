SU’s best eats around campus

By SYLLIA NEWSTEAD

With workload soon to be increasing in quantity, students need to be able to get their energy with the consumption of food.

Salisbury University has many different options when it comes to food on and around campus.

Students can easily eat at the satellite dining areas located in Conway Hall, Perdue Hall and Henson Hall. Other options include Hungry Minds and Coffee Roasters, located in the Academic Commons, as well as Chick-fil-A and Cool Beans, which are located in the Guerrieri Student Union (GSU).

Another option that offers a variety of choices is the dining hall, Commons. It offers various foods that range from Mexican cuisine, home-style casseroles, pasta and everything in between.

The buffet allows students to fill a plate as many times as they desire following a single meal swipe upon entering. Commons is also versatile in its payment options in that it takes Gull Cards, credit, debit or cash.

This year’s new system of Dining Dollars has changed the system for the better in that it allows people to choose if they would want to go to the dining hall more, or the satellite dining areas more, or maybe even have both of those options equally.

If the satellite dining areas are a better option, then the lower meals plans would be better since they offer more Dining Dollars than the other meal plans do.

There are many places to eat surrounding campus and there are even stores that accept Gull Cards. Located on Route 13, there is a new drive-through Starbucks and a Cook Out.

There are various options when it comes to pizza places, including Pat’s, Angelo’s, Domino’s and Little Caesar’s.

Some other popular choices that are within walking distance of SU are Chipotle, The Red Door Sub Shop, IHOP, Five Guys, Jimmy John’s, Breakfast Bum, Hunan Palace and so much more.

The various food options are also to accommodate any students with allergies or any special diets like vegetarians, or even a religious diet.

SU junior Leon Nguyen claims that their favorite place to eat is Hungry Minds due to the many options and its convenience when it comes to a payment method.

“They have a wide selection of food and I can use my Dining Dollars,” Nguyen said.

Hungry Minds is also the latest-open satellite dining area on campus. It closes at 11:30 p.m. every day of the week except on Fridays, when it closes at 8 p.m., and Saturdays, when it is closed.

Senior Allison Lisko favors Jersey Mike’s due to their quality of food and their speed.

Sophomore Gigi Pesaniello said that her favorite places are “Saladworks and Panera Bread because of the high-quality bread and they have a variety of things to choose from.”

Saladworks and Jersey Mike’s are both found on Route 13 before you reach University Park, while Panera Bread is closer to the Salisbury Mall.

Junior William Lake finds the most enjoyable place on campus to be Chick-fil-A and recommends Angelo’s Pizza and Subs to those looking to go somewhere off campus.

“I like Chick-fil-A because I can feel the love in their food and they treat their customers with extreme hospitality,” Lake said. “Angelo’s has one of the best Old Bay chicken wings I have ever tasted. Every time I enter there, I am greeted there on a first-name basis, and also, their pizza is not half-bad.”

Chick-fil-A is open every day, except for Sundays, until 10 pm and accepts Dining Dollars.

If you would like to see more places off campus that take Gull Cards, visit: https://www.salisbury.edu/administration/administration-and-finance-offices/information-technology/gull-card/on-off-campus-purchases.aspx

For the different, new meal plan options, visit:

https://www.salisbury.edu/administration/administration-and-finance-offices/dining-services/meal-plans/index.aspx

Featured photo by Syllia Newstead

