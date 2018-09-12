Sports

PHOTOS: SU men’s soccer wins 1-0 over Washington College

By The Flyeraccess_time24 hours agochat_bubble_outlineLeave a comment

Photos by BRENDAN LINK and EMMA REIDER

Staff Photographer/Photography Editor

Writing by CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

Featured photo: SU junior center back Trent Hofmeister runs upfield with the ball against Washington College. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo

 

 

In a tight battle, the Salisbury University men’s soccer team (5-1) edged out the visiting Washington College Shoremen (2-2-1) 1-0, which extended Salisbury’s win streak to five matches. SU junior center back Trent Hofmeister found the back of the net late in the second half for his first career goal in the maroon and gold.

Both Staff Photographer Brendan Link and Photo Editor Emma Reider were on hand to document Salisbury’s home victory.

44644728761_17b6cbf8f4_o
SU defender Alton Walker crosses the ball. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
44644728111_b6302c0145_o
SU goalkeeper Trevor Brookhart throws the ball to a teammate. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
44644727451_5e8313a9b7_o
Walker prepares for a throw-in. Sept. 12. Brendan Gray photo
44644726411_d539817765_o
Walker dribbles the ball with SU defender Trent Hofmeister in background. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
44644725101_6e7caf961c_o
Hofmeister. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
44644724631_687fa714af_o
SU midfielder Robbie Budd. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
44644724021_182002f5dd_o
Budd kicks the ball ahead. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
44644723011_1e22d854d2_o
SU winger Cameron Ament dribbles the ball. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
44644722431_8083055934_o
Ament prepares to kick the ball. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
44644721901_cf796c1bd7_o
Hofmeister dribbles the ball. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
44644721601_e4d250137f_o
Ament goes toward the ball. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
44644720701_979ed672a3_o
SU midfielder Peter Gutoskey takes a corner kick. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
44644719841_f818d1dbfc_o
SU midfielder Beau Johnson dribbles the ball. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
44644718811_599b9fb885_o
Hofmeister dribbles the ball. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
43925924844_1cd25813ea_o
SU midfielder Ryan Spadin goes up for a header. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
30774788848_43fd3355af_o
Brookhart delivers a goal kick. Sept. 12.
30774788338_a86904a878_o
Spadin goes up for a header. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
30774787998_9401693b49_o
Spadin rushes through Washington players. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
30774787878_0f6091e69b_o
Walker prepares to pass the ball. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
30774787368_a975f60718_o
Hofmeister dribbles upfield. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
30774786858_b512dbf89b_o
Brookhart throws the ball to a teammate. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
30774786478_91db26f044_o
Walker throws the ball in. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
30774786188_9082de6ca3_o
SU junior defender Alex Eiben prepares to kick the ball. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
30774785638_9a0e4eaf71_o
Walker settles the ball. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
30774785388_c18085430b_o
Ament dribbles the ball. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
30774784418_d475ce9f35_o
Budd settles the ball. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
30774783928_6ba1d10b95_o
SU forward Kevin Eriksen runs downfield. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
30774783618_09f0cb5a13_o
Eriksen runs downfield. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
30774782558_bdf220573f_o
Ament delivers a cross. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
30774781638_897b1f9cc2_o
SU defender Noah Brittingham delivers a throw-in. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
30774781048_35c751ac0a_o
Gutoskey delivers a corner kick. Sept. 12. Brendna Gray photo
30774780338_f07c820dbe_o
SU midfielder Beau Johnson passes the ball. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
30774779968_c1370b5d85_o
Ament runs downfield. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo
30776742538_2125d14dc4_o
Salisbury prepares for a Washington free kick. Sept. 12. Emma Reider photo
30776744078_e892147528_o
Hofmeister passes the ball back to Johnson. Sept. 12. Emma Reider photo
42837028740_b62ee56ffa_o
Wilson looks to clear the ball away. Sept. 12. Emma Reider photo
42837037860_935088b54a_o
Hofmeister passes the ball back to Brookhart. Sept. 12. Emma Reider photo
43737439455_76741aa482_o
Hofmeister chases after the ball. Sept. 12. Emma Reider photo
43737441145_ac3611cbbb_o
Hofmeister heads the ball out of danger. Sept. 12. Emma Reider photo
44596946342_b27d7ae77a_o
Wilson heads the ball away. Sept. 12. Emma Reider photo

Read more:

