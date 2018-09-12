PHOTOS: SU men’s soccer wins 1-0 over Washington College

Photos by BRENDAN LINK and EMMA REIDER

Staff Photographer/Photography Editor

Writing by CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

Featured photo: SU junior center back Trent Hofmeister runs upfield with the ball against Washington College. Sept. 12. Brendan Link photo

In a tight battle, the Salisbury University men’s soccer team (5-1) edged out the visiting Washington College Shoremen (2-2-1) 1-0, which extended Salisbury’s win streak to five matches. SU junior center back Trent Hofmeister found the back of the net late in the second half for his first career goal in the maroon and gold.

Both Staff Photographer Brendan Link and Photo Editor Emma Reider were on hand to document Salisbury’s home victory.

