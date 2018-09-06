PHOTOS: SU volleyball wins home-opener in straight sets

Photos by EMMA REIDER

Photo Editor

Writing by CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

Featured photo: Junior setter Rachel Dubbs looks to assist one of the hitters. Emma Reider photo

Returning home from their trip to California and the Pacific Coast Classic, the Salisbury University women’s volleyball team (3-2) hosted Washington College (Md.) Wednesday night in their home-opener for the season. Despite being down early in the first set, the Sea Gulls rallied to win in straight sets over the Shorewomen.

Photo Editor Emma Reider was at the match and submitted the following photo gallery.

Salisbury celebrates a point. Emma Reider photo Emma Reider photo Salisbury celebrates a point. Emma Reider photo Salisbury celebrates a point. Emma Reider photo Salisbury celebrates a point. Emma Reider photo Junior setter Rachel Dubbs prepares for the assist. Emma Reider photo Dubbs sets the ball for a hitter. Emma Reider photo Salisbury meets during a Washington College timeout. Emma Reider photo Salisbury gathers together during a pause in the match. Emma Reider photo Salisbury celebrates a point. Emma Reider photo Freshman outside-hitter Amanda Chew prepares to make contact with the ball. Emma Reider photo Salisbury gathers together during a pause in the match. Emma Reider photo Emma Reider photo Senior outside hitter Nicole Venturelli (left) and Dubbs (right) wait for a serve. Emma Reider photo Emma Reider photo Senior outside hitter Nicole Venturelli. Emma Reider photo Both teams meet at the net at the end of the match. Emma Reider photo navigate_before navigate_next

