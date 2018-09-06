Sports

PHOTOS: SU volleyball wins home-opener in straight sets

By The Flyer

Photos by EMMA REIDER

Photo Editor

Writing by CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

Featured photo: Junior setter Rachel Dubbs looks to assist one of the hitters. Emma Reider photo

 

Returning home from their trip to California and the Pacific Coast Classic, the Salisbury University women’s volleyball team (3-2) hosted Washington College (Md.) Wednesday night in their home-opener for the season. Despite being down early in the first set, the Sea Gulls rallied to win in straight sets over the Shorewomen.

Photo Editor Emma Reider was at the match and submitted the following photo gallery.

Salisbury celebrates a point. Emma Reider photo
Emma Reider photo
Salisbury celebrates a point. Emma Reider photo
Salisbury celebrates a point. Emma Reider photo
Salisbury celebrates a point. Emma Reider photo
Junior setter Rachel Dubbs prepares for the assist. Emma Reider photo
Dubbs sets the ball for a hitter. Emma Reider photo
Salisbury meets during a Washington College timeout. Emma Reider photo
Salisbury gathers together during a pause in the match. Emma Reider photo
Salisbury celebrates a point. Emma Reider photo
Freshman outside-hitter Amanda Chew prepares to make contact with the ball. Emma Reider photo
Salisbury gathers together during a pause in the match. Emma Reider photo
Emma Reider photo
Senior outside hitter Nicole Venturelli (left) and Dubbs (right) wait for a serve. Emma Reider photo
Emma Reider photo
Senior outside hitter Nicole Venturelli. Emma Reider photo
Both teams meet at the net at the end of the match. Emma Reider photo
