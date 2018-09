Photos by EMMA REIDER

Photo Editor

Writing by CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

Featured photo: Sophomore forwards Kevin Eriksen (No. 14) and Cameron Ament (No. 9) celebrate a Salisbury goal. Emma Reider photo

Tuesday evening, the Salisbury University men’s soccer team (2-1) recorded their second-consecutive clean sheet in a 3-0 victory over Neumann University. Photo Editor Emma Reider was on hand to capture some of the action from the match.

Neumann senior defender Jack Norwood protects the ball from SU sophomore forward Cameron Ament. Emma Reider photo Neumann sophomore forward Nick Testa keeps the ball from SU senior midfielder Robbie Budd. Emma Reider photo Neumann sophomore forward Nick Testa keeps the ball from SU senior midfielder Robbie Budd. Emma Reider photo Neumann sophomore forward Nick Testa keeps the ball from SU senior midfielder Robbie Budd. Emma Reider photo The ball is crossed by Budd toward SU sophomore forward Kevin Eriksen (left). Emma Reider photo SU forward Kevin Eriksen scores on a cross from Robbie Budd. Emma Reider photo Eriksen celebrates his goal. Emma Reider photo Salisbury players celebrate a goal. Emma Reider photo Salisbury players celebrate a goal. Emma Reider photo navigate_before navigate_next

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google