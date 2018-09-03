PHOTOS: SU women’s soccer starts season 1-1

Photos by EMMA REIDER

Photo Editor

Writing by CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

Featured photo: SU goalkeeper Emma Hill rises to clear a ball on a cross. Sept. 1. Emma Reider photo

The Salisbury University women’s soccer team opened their 2018 campaign over Labor Day weekend with two home matches as part of their annual SU Soccer Classic. The Sea Gulls saw differing results with a 2-0 win over Salem followed by a 3-0 loss to Wheaton (Ill.).

Photo Editor Emma Reider visited Saturday’s match against Wheaton, providing the below photo gallery from the action.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

