PHOTOS: SU football rushes through Albright for opening win

Photos By Emma Reider

Photo Editor

Writing By Chris Mackowiak

Sports Editor

Featured photo: The Salisbury University football kick-off unit takes the field. Aug. 31. Emma Reider photo

After two lightning delays and nearly five hours after the scheduled start-time, the Salisbury University football team was victorious in their season-opener against the Albright College Lions. Despite a tightly contested first three quarters, SU’s rushing offense exploded in the fourth quarter with four touchdowns.

While the Sea Gull passing offense was generally quiet, the rushing effort was center-stage with 654 rushing yards, including four players with at least 90 such yards. Junior super back Mike Mofor led the way for SU with 237 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 rushes.

Photo Editor Emma Reider was at the late Friday night game to capture some of the action.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

