SU Honors College announces new dean

By CHASE GORSKI

News Editor

@cgorski12

After finalizing a short list of four names just weeks ago the search committee, headed by Dean of Graduate Studies and Research Dr. Clifton Griffin, announced that a selection has been made.

Dr. Andrew Martino will join the Salisbury University staff this upcoming academic year, coming all the way from Southern New Hampshire University.

Martino has been at SNHU since 2005, marking a big step coming to the Eastern Shore. Despite the move there is plenty of experience that will help him in taking over as dean of the Honors College here at SU from Dr. James Buss.

During his tenure at SNHU, Martino has served as the director of the University Honors Program while also continuing to be present in the classroom as a professor of English.

This has not been the only experience in honors education, as Martino will also bring expertise from serving as president of the Northeast Regional Honors Council from in 2016 and 2017.

This story will continue to be updated by The Flyer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

