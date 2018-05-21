PHOTOS: SU WLAX clinches National Semifinal spot

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK
Sports Editor
@cmackowiakSGSN
Featured photo: SU battles for a clear. May 20. Emma Reider photo
For the Salisbury University women’s lacrosse team (21-1, 8-0 CAC) to advance to their first NCAA National Semifinal since 2014, the Sea Gulls were put to the test by the visiting Trinity College (Conn.) Bantams in a tightly contested NCAA Regional Final match-up on Sunday.
In the first 13 minutes of the game, SU quickly ran to a 5-0 lead with five different Sea Gulls tallying goals. However, a 3-1 Trinity run into halftime decreased SU’s advantage to 6-3 at the break.
The second half saw the rise of the Bantams, tying the game at the 4:05 and 9:30 marks in the game. At an 8-8 tie game, SU gained the final possession of the game.
To keep their Sea Gull careers alive for at least another game, senior Krissy Murphy found senior Allie Hynson with a pass in the fan to score the game-winning goal with 11 seconds left on the clock. Hynson led SU in scoring with three tallies.
After running off the remaining time, the celebration began as SU is headed to their first NCAA National Semifinal since 2014, when they last won the national title. Staff photographer Emma Reider was on-hand for the intense NCAA Regional Final battle and logged the following photos.