PHOTOS: SU WLAX clinches National Semifinal spot

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

Featured photo: SU battles for a clear. May 20. Emma Reider photo

For the Salisbury University women’s lacrosse team (21-1, 8-0 CAC) to advance to their first NCAA National Semifinal since 2014, the Sea Gulls were put to the test by the visiting Trinity College (Conn.) Bantams in a tightly contested NCAA Regional Final match-up on Sunday.

In the first 13 minutes of the game, SU quickly ran to a 5-0 lead with five different Sea Gulls tallying goals. However, a 3-1 Trinity run into halftime decreased SU’s advantage to 6-3 at the break.

The second half saw the rise of the Bantams, tying the game at the 4:05 and 9:30 marks in the game. At an 8-8 tie game, SU gained the final possession of the game.

To keep their Sea Gull careers alive for at least another game, senior Krissy Murphy found senior Allie Hynson with a pass in the fan to score the game-winning goal with 11 seconds left on the clock. Hynson led SU in scoring with three tallies.

After running off the remaining time, the celebration began as SU is headed to their first NCAA National Semifinal since 2014, when they last won the national title. Staff photographer Emma Reider was on-hand for the intense NCAA Regional Final battle and logged the following photos.

SU goalie Gianna Falcone protects the cage. May 20. Emma Reider photo SU fans get into the action. May 20. Emma Reider photo The SU coaching staff and bench cheers on the team. May 20. Emma Reider photo Both teams make subs. May 20. Emma Reider photo SU attempts a clear. May 20. Emma Reider photo The Trinity defense pushes away a Salisbury attacker. May 20. Emma Reider photo SU’s Murphy looks for an open teammate. May 20. Emma Reider photo SU’s Hynson prepares for a draw control. May 20. Emma Reider photo SU meets during a timeout. May 20. Emma Reider photo Falcone protects the cage as the last line of defense. May 20. Emma Reider photo SU’s Draper battles a Trinity defender. May 20. Emma Reider photo The Trinity defense holds back the SU attack. May 20. Emma Reider photo SU’s Wagner fights for a clear. May 20. Emma Reider photo SU celebrates a goal. May 20. Emma Reider photo SU’s Mongno attempts a shot. May 20. Emma Reider photo SU celebrates a goal. May 20. Emma Reider photo SU celebrates a goal. May 20. Emma Reider photo SU meets in the field during a break in the action. May 20. Emma Reider photo The SU defense meets in the field. May 20. Emma Reider photo SU’s Hynson runs off the field as SU attempts a clear. May 20. Emma Reider photo navigate_before navigate_next

