PHOTOS: SU MLAX beats Dickinson 9-7 in NCAA Qrts

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK
Sports Editor
@cmackowiakSGSN
Featured photo: SU senior defenseman Kyle Tucker scoops up a ground ball after causing a turnover. May 16. Emma Reider photo
For a third-consecutive season, the Salisbury University men’s lacrosse team heads to the NCAA Semifinals, which the Sea Gulls hope turns into a third-straight national championship. To reach the semifinals, Salisbury defeated Centennial Conference Champions Dickinson College 9-7 in the NCAA Quarterfinals Wednesday night.
Salisbury cemented their lead early on in the game, leading 5-1 at halftime. Dickinson did not score their first goal of the game until there was 1:53 left in the first half.
Central to the SU success was the defensive effort. SU senior defenseman Kyle Tucker led all players with six ground balls and seven caused turnovers in the contest.
Staff photographer Emma Reider was at the SU victory for The Flyer, capturing a photo gallery. The Sea Gulls will next face Gettysburg College this weekend for a spot in the National Championship game.