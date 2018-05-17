PHOTOS: SU MLAX beats Dickinson 9-7 in NCAA Qrts

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Featured photo: SU senior defenseman Kyle Tucker scoops up a ground ball after causing a turnover. May 16. Emma Reider photo

For a third-consecutive season, the Salisbury University men’s lacrosse team heads to the NCAA Semifinals, which the Sea Gulls hope turns into a third-straight national championship. To reach the semifinals, Salisbury defeated Centennial Conference Champions Dickinson College 9-7 in the NCAA Quarterfinals Wednesday night.

Salisbury cemented their lead early on in the game, leading 5-1 at halftime. Dickinson did not score their first goal of the game until there was 1:53 left in the first half.

Central to the SU success was the defensive effort. SU senior defenseman Kyle Tucker led all players with six ground balls and seven caused turnovers in the contest.

Staff photographer Emma Reider was at the SU victory for The Flyer, capturing a photo gallery. The Sea Gulls will next face Gettysburg College this weekend for a spot in the National Championship game.

SU huddles up during a break in the game. May 16. Emma Reider photo The SU face-off unit forces a turnover. May 16. Emma Reider photo The SU defense forces a turnover. May 16. Emma Reider photo SU defenseman Drew Borkowicz and midfielder Troy Miller trap a Red Devil. May 16. Emma Reider photo SU’s Cory Berry rushes downfield in possession. May 16. Emma Reider photo SU’s Griffin Moroney takes a shot. May 16. Emma Reider photo From left to right, Griffin Moroney (No. 2), Jeremiah LaClair (No. 42), Pierre Armstrong (No. 7). May 16. Emma Reider photo SU celebrates a goal. May 16. Emma Reider photo Red Devils and Sea Gulls collide outside the crease. May 16. Emma Reider photo SU celebrates a goal. May 16. Emma Reider photo SU freshman defenseman Noah Kness tracks a Red Devil. May 16. Emma Reider photo Tucker looks to scoop up a ground ball. May 16. Emma Reider photo The SU offense recollects possession. May 16. Emma Reider photo A Red Devil drives in toward the crease. May 16. Emma Reider photo Dickinson possession is knocked away outside the crease. May 16. Emma Reider photo SU FOGO Brett Malamphy wins a clamp. May 16. Emma Reider photo The SU bench and coaching staff looks on. May 16. Emma Reider photo The SU defense holds back Dickinson. May 16. Emma Reider photo Tucker holds back a Red Devil attacker. May 16. Emma Reider photo Tucker looks to scoop up a ground ball. May 16. Emma Reider photo SU celebrates a goal. May 16. Emma Reider photo SU celebrates a goal. May 16. Emma Reider photo Sea Gulls embrace. May 16. Emma Reider photo navigate_before navigate_next

