PHOTOS: Offensive surge sends SU WLAX into NCAA Regional Semis

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK
Sports Editor
@cmackowiakSGSN
Featured photo: Meredith’s Holly Hite tries to prevent SU junior attacker Courtney Fegan from crossing midfield. May 13. Emma Reider photo
After eight days of rest following their CAC Championship victory, the Salisbury University women’s lacrosse team had their first game of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, hosting USA South Champions Meredith College. The Sea Gulls received a berth into the Second Round as one of the top teams in the tournament.
Despite a close game midway through the first half, the Sea Gulls pulled away with a 7-0 run to end the first half with a 13-5 lead. SU would eventually win the offensive battle 19-11 to advance into the NCAA Regional Semifinals where Salisbury will face NCAC Champions Denison on Saturday.
Staff photographer Emma Reider was on-hand for the SU victory, capturing these photos of the Sea Gulls’ first NCAA Tournament action in 2018. Read a full recap of the game here.