PHOTOS: Offensive surge sends SU WLAX into NCAA Regional Semis

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

Featured photo: Meredith’s Holly Hite tries to prevent SU junior attacker Courtney Fegan from crossing midfield. May 13. Emma Reider photo

After eight days of rest following their CAC Championship victory, the Salisbury University women’s lacrosse team had their first game of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, hosting USA South Champions Meredith College. The Sea Gulls received a berth into the Second Round as one of the top teams in the tournament.

Despite a close game midway through the first half, the Sea Gulls pulled away with a 7-0 run to end the first half with a 13-5 lead. SU would eventually win the offensive battle 19-11 to advance into the NCAA Regional Semifinals where Salisbury will face NCAC Champions Denison on Saturday.

Staff photographer Emma Reider was on-hand for the SU victory, capturing these photos of the Sea Gulls’ first NCAA Tournament action in 2018. Read a full recap of the game here.

The SU defense forces away a Meredith attacker. May 13. Emma Reider photo SU junior defender Martha Hutzell rushes up-field. May 13. Emma Reider photo SU senior attacker Alissa Talbert approves the cage. May 13. Emma Reider photo SU senior midfielder Allie Hynson battles for the draw control. May 13. Emma Reider photo SU senior midfielder Allie Hynson battles for a draw control. May 13. Emma Reider photo Meredith’s Holly Hite (No. 10) & Sarah Arbes (No. 28) battle for a loose possession. May 13. Emma Reider photo A card is presented to Meredith after Hynson (No. 19) took a hard hit. May 13. Emma Reider photo The Sea Gulls and Avenging Angels battle for a loose possession. May 13. Emma Reider photo NCAA Second Round: SU WLAX vs. Meredith. May 13. Emma Reider photo Meredith’s Holly Hite and SU’s Ryan Schrader battle for a loose possession. May 13. Emma Reider photo Meredith’s Holly Hite and SU’s Ryan Schrader battle for a loose possession. May 13. Emma Reider photo Meredith’s Holly Hite and SU’s Ryan Schrader battle for a loose possession. May 13. Emma Reider photo SU junior defender Morgon Von Schmidt battles back a Meredith attacker. May 13. Emma Reider photo Meredith’s Holly Hite tries to prevent SU’s Courtney Fegan from crossing midfield. May 13. Emma Reider photo Two Sea Gulls try to keep possession from Meredith’s Carlee Joseph. May 13. Emma Reider photo SU meets during a pause in the action. May 13. Emma Reider photo SU meets during a pause in the action. May 13. Emma Reider photo Sea Gulls embrace after scoring a goal. May 13. Emma Reider photo From left to right: Emily McQuay (No. 16), Gabrielle Mongno (No. 4), Lindsey Wagner (No. 12), Allie Hynson (No.19). May 13. Emma Reider photo navigate_before navigate_next

