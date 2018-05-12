PHOTOS: SU BB wins third-straight CAC title

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

Featured photo: Senior outfielder Colby Dean slides in for a catch in right field. May 12. Emma Reider photo

Saturday afternoon the Salisbury University baseball team took home their third-straight Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) Championship with a 10-4 victory against Penn State Harrisburg to take the two games to none series victory.

Staff photographer Emma Reider provides photos of the action from Game No. 2 of the series on Saturday afternoon.

SU faces Penn State – Harrisburg in the CAC Championship. May 12. Emma Reider photo Senior outfielder Colby Dean scores a run vs. Penn State – Harrisburg. May 12. Emma Reider photo The Sea Gulls celebrate with Dean (No. 6). May 12. Emma Reider photo SU junior third baseman Jack Barry stands at first base alongside SU assistant coach Ron Siers. May 12. Emma Reider photo Junior first baseman Jay Perry runs to home plate. May 12. Emma Reider photo Junior outfielder Jack Decker takes a swing. May 12. Emma Reider photo The SU bench looks out at the diamond. May 12. Emma Reider photo Senior pitcher Austin Heenan delivers a pitch. May 12. Emma Reider photo Senior pitcher Austin Heenan delivers a pitch. May 12. Emma Reider photo Senior pitcher Austin Heenan delivers a pitch. May 12. Emma Reider photo Junior infielder Jay Perry keeps an eye on a Penn State Harrisburg runner. May 12. Emma Reider photo Senior outfielder Colby Dean slides in for the catch. May 12. Emma Reider photo

