PHOTOS: SU BB wins third-straight CAC title

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK
Sports Editor
@cmackowiakSGSN
Featured photo: Senior outfielder Colby Dean slides in for a catch in right field. May 12. Emma Reider photo
Saturday afternoon the Salisbury University baseball team took home their third-straight Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) Championship with a 10-4 victory against Penn State Harrisburg to take the two games to none series victory.
Staff photographer Emma Reider provides photos of the action from Game No. 2 of the series on Saturday afternoon.