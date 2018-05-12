Sports

PHOTOS: SU BB wins third-straight CAC title

By The Flyeraccess_time2 hours ago

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

Featured photo: Senior outfielder Colby Dean slides in for a catch in right field. May 12. Emma Reider photo 

 

Saturday afternoon the Salisbury University baseball team took home their third-straight Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) Championship with a 10-4 victory against Penn State Harrisburg to take the two games to none series victory.

Staff photographer Emma Reider provides photos of the action from Game No. 2 of the series on Saturday afternoon.

SU faces Penn State – Harrisburg in the CAC Championship. May 12. Emma Reider photo
Senior outfielder Colby Dean scores a run vs. Penn State – Harrisburg. May 12. Emma Reider photo
The Sea Gulls celebrate with Dean (No. 6). May 12. Emma Reider photo
SU junior third baseman Jack Barry stands at first base alongside SU assistant coach Ron Siers. May 12. Emma Reider photo
Junior first baseman Jay Perry runs to home plate. May 12. Emma Reider photo
Junior outfielder Jack Decker takes a swing. May 12. Emma Reider photo
The SU bench looks out at the diamond. May 12. Emma Reider photo
Senior pitcher Austin Heenan delivers a pitch. May 12. Emma Reider photo
Senior pitcher Austin Heenan delivers a pitch. May 12. Emma Reider photo
Senior pitcher Austin Heenan delivers a pitch. May 12. Emma Reider photo
Junior infielder Jay Perry keeps an eye on a Penn State Harrisburg runner. May 12. Emma Reider photo
Senior outfielder Colby Dean slides in for the catch. May 12. Emma Reider photo
