PHOTOS: SU advances to NCAA Third Round with 19-5 win

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK
Sports Editor
@cmackowiakSGSN
Featured photo: SU sophomore attackman Griffin Moroney goes for a behind-the-back shot vs. MSC goalkeeper Daniel Sherlock. May 9. Emma Reider photo
On Wednesday night, the Salisbury University men’s lacrosse team began their journey into the 2018 NCAA Tournament with a 19-5 victory over the Morrisville State College Mustangs in the NCAA Second Round. Staff Photographer Emma Reider was on-hand for the contest, providing the photo gallery below.
With the win, SU will host Christopher Newport University in a third game this season in the NCAA Third Round on Saturday. First face-off is set for 7 p.m.