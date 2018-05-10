PHOTOS: SU advances to NCAA Third Round with 19-5 win

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Featured photo: SU sophomore attackman Griffin Moroney goes for a behind-the-back shot vs. MSC goalkeeper Daniel Sherlock. May 9. Emma Reider photo

On Wednesday night, the Salisbury University men’s lacrosse team began their journey into the 2018 NCAA Tournament with a 19-5 victory over the Morrisville State College Mustangs in the NCAA Second Round. Staff Photographer Emma Reider was on-hand for the contest, providing the photo gallery below.

With the win, SU will host Christopher Newport University in a third game this season in the NCAA Third Round on Saturday. First face-off is set for 7 p.m.

Salisbury warms up ahead of their NCAA Second Round contest. Senior defenseman Will Nowesnick in foreground. May 9. Emma Reider photo SU players stand for the national anthem. May 9. Emma Reider photo SU starters kneel together before game vs. Morrisville State. May 9. Emma Reider photo The SU defense including senior LSM Cory Berry (foreground) and senior midfielder Troy Miller (No. 19) protects the cage from MSC attackman Logan Peters (No. 39). May 9. Emma Reider photo A Sea Gull defenseman protects the crease from a MSC attackman. May 9. Emma Reider photo Sophomore attackman Griffin Moroney (No. 2) takes a behind-the-back shot. May 9. Emma Reider photo SU junior midifelder Corey Gwin gets a shot past MSC goalkeeper Daniel Sherlock. May 9. Emma Reider photo The SU offense celebrates a goal including Pierre Armstrong (No. 7), Jarrett Bromwell (No. 6) and Josh Melton (No. 16). May 9. Emma Reider photo. SU junior face-off specialist Brett Malamphy battles for a face-off with senior midifelder John Wheeler (No.23) & senior LSM Cory Berry (No. 8) on the wings. May 9. Emma Reider photo SU defenseman Cory Berry chases after MSC attackman Logan Peters while MSC midfielder Joe Piedigrossi and SU defenseman Kyle Tucker waits in the background. May 9. Emma Reider photo SU defenseman Will Nowesnick moves upfield with possession as fellow defensemen Kyle Tucker and Drew Borkowicz stand in background. May 9. Emma Reider photo SU midfielder Garrett Reynolds races past MSC midfielder Peter Pina. May 9. Emma Reider photo The referee confirms an SU goal as SU’s Bromwell (No. 6) and Reynolds (No. 4) stand-by with MSC defenseman Brendan Boles. May 9. Emma Reider photo From left to right: Griffin Moroney (No. 2), Garrett Reynolds (No. 4), Josh Melton (No. 16), Austin Short (No. 26) and Jarrett Bromwell (No. 6). May 9. Emma Reider photo SU face-off specialist Brett Malamphy wins a clamp. May 9. Emma Reider photo SU midfielder John Wheeler looks for an open pass with MSC midfielder Peter Pina nearby. May 9. Emma Reider photo SU’s Will Nowesnick scoops up a ground ball while Kyle Tucker holds back MSC attackman Chris Dovi. May 9. Emma Reider photo SU midfielder Jeremiah LaClair looks for a foul. May 9. Emma Reider photo SU junior midfielder Corey Gwin gets the ball from an official. May 9. Emma Reider photo SU midfielder Brad Greik stares down MSC midfielder Joe Piedigrossi. May 9. Emma Reider photo While SU’s T.J. Logue and MSC’s Shawn Walberger await for the whistle, SU LSM Hunter Mason and MSC midfielder Bryan Cline await on the wing. May 9. Emma Reider photo From left to right, Jarrett Bromwell (No. 6), Garrett Reynolds (No. 4) and Pierre Armstrong (No. 7). May 9. Emma Reider photo navigate_before navigate_next

