Sexual Assault Awareness Week overshadowed

Image from WDIO-TV

By NADIA WILLIAMS

Staff Writer

April is the month of last-minute tasks, whether that is wrapping up summer plans, getting your grades up, even snagging a bit of extra-credit assignments (well, if your teacher allows that sort of thing). Clubs and organizations like to end with a bang as well and sometimes certain events get more publicity than others.

Many of Salisbury University’s organizations often designate a certain week in April to celebrate what they have done with activities and events.

In fact, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, the Black Student Union, and Christian organizations on campus all had their week of events from April 23 to April 25.

Housing and Residence life also hosted Sexual Assault Awareness Week during that week. April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month so it made sense to have the week of events during this busy time. This was also the same week as Relay For Life as well as the Student Research Conference.

Sexual Assault Awareness week kicked off right after Gull Games (Spring Olympics), but in contrast to Gull Games, it did not create nearly as much attention.

The promotion for Gull Games was immense. There were barely any flyers found on social media, nor campus bulletin boards for Sexual Assault Awareness week.

Members from all parts of the campus community came together and celebrated Gull Games with interactive activities. Students from different residence halls on campus competed in outdoor games. Severn Hall even won it’s first Gull Games in 24 years.

Sexual Assault Awareness week also had interactive activities such as a Know Your Rights training, a 5K run, Denim Day, and even a “What Would You Do?” simulation.

The turn out, however, was sub-par. Most of the event’s attendees were resident assistants, those who planned the events themselves. Resident assistants are already required to complete sensitivity training, which includes segments on sexual assault.

Most students at Salisbury are only taught about sexual assault at Orientation 102. Much like the month of April, Orientation 102 is jam-packed with so much information, it would be a miracle for students to remember the sexual assault segments.

For such a relevant topic on a college campus, the Sexual Assault Awareness week events had little to no campus participation.

Sexual assault is a real issue. According to the Association of American Universities, 27 percent of female college seniors had unwanted sexual contact after starting college.

The Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN) reports that 90 percent of college rapes are done by three percent of college men, meaning that it is not simply college culture that ‘perpetuates’ rape. It happens because people know they will not be held accountable for their actions.

The majority of sexual assault cases are not reported to police because of statistics and trends like the ones above. Victims have little guarantee that universities will do anything to protect them during the screening process, plus they often deal with ridicule from their peers.

Events like Sexual Assault Awareness are one of the only ways people who have been sexually assaulted can get the help they need in a non-judgmental environment.

It is the cliché to assume that students simply do not care about serious topics, or they shy away from them because they are uncomfortable.

But in this case, students did not have the choice to opt-out of the events because of uncomfortably because they had no idea they were going on in the first place.

The promotion and support Housing gave Gull Games versus Sexual Assault Awareness is telling. There is partiality when it comes to event support.

College students need less clutter when it comes to event promotion and support. They need to give all of the organizations a time to shine without drowning out important messages like the one given during Sexual Assault Awareness week.

Partiality should not be a part of a college environment; students should have ample knowledge about events so they can make the best out of everything at their disposal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

