SU softball dances into NCAA Tournament

Featured photo: SU readies for a doubleheader vs. Mary Washington. March 31. Emma Reider photo

Once the sun rose Monday morning, the Salisbury University softball team was still unsure if they would play another game together this season. The Sea Gulls were fresh off a loss in the Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) Championship series.

SU (28-13, 11-3 CAC) fell in the three-game series, two games to one. No. 8 Christopher Newport University received an automatic berth with their series victory over SU, winning the final two games on Saturday. Without the automatic berth, the Sea Gulls were left firmly on the bubble as to whether they would receive an at-large selection into the NCAA Tournament.

When Monday afternoon hit, the team’s hopes and hard work were received well by the selection committee as the NCAA awarded SU with an at-large bid into the tournament. The Sea Gulls will be part of a four-team regional to be hosted by The College of New Jersey in Ewing, N.J.

In the double-elimination style tournament, SU will face No. 11 Moravian College (32-5, 11-1 Landmark) in their first game. No. 19 TCNJ (31-8, 16-2 NJAC) will first play Johnson & Wales University (R.I.) (31-11, 22-2 GNAC).

To say the least, the Sea Gulls are excited for the opportunity:

Despite not facing Moravian or Johnson & Wales in 2018, Salisbury split two games with TCNJ earlier this season during SU’s Sea Gull Early Bird Tournament on Feb. 24 & 25. TCNJ won the first game 6-4, while SU took the second game 7-1.

For the Sea Gulls, the 2018 campaign marks a bounce-back year after posting a 21-19 (10-4 CAC) record in 2017. Last season had the fewest total wins in a season under SU Head Coach Margie Knight, being only the second time SU did not play in the NCAA Tournament during her then-21 year tenure.

Now coaching in her 22nd season, Knight has led the Sea Gulls to a 20th NCAA Tournament appearance. With the time of first-pitch still to be announced, Salisbury awaits their first game against Moravian on Friday on the campus of TCNJ.

SU softball joins SU men’s lacrosse and SU women’s lacrosse in receiving bids to their respective 2018 NCAA Tournaments.

