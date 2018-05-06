SU WLAX’s path to fourth program title

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

Featured photo: SU meets on the field ahead of their game vs. Marymount (Va.). April 18. Emma Reider photo

Consistency has been a word synonymous with the Salisbury University women’s lacrosse (18-1, 8-0 CAC) under Head Coach Jim Nestor. The Sea Gulls won their 16th consecutive CAC title with a 12-7 victory over the University of Mary Washington on Saturday.

Now as of Sunday night, the Sea Gulls know their path to the national semifinals in Salem, Va. Salisbury is looking for their first title since 2014. SU has a total of three titles under Coach Noster, including the 2010 and 2013 seasons.

As the top-ranked team in NCAA Division III for a few weeks, SU only fell this season at the sticks of TCNJ in a 10-1 defeat on the road. The Sea Gulls have won all four games since that loss.

As one of the top seeds of the tournament, Salisbury received a bye into the Second Round. The Sea Gulls will face the winner of a neutral site First Round match-up held at Sea Gull Stadium to be held on Saturday.

The two teams featured in the neutral site game will be Meredith College and the Merchant Marine Academy. The Meredith Avenging Angels (15-4, 9-0 USA South) had a commanding 21-3 victory in the USA South Championship over Piedmont. Meredith averages 19.79 goals-per-game on offense, while allowing just 5.85 goals-per-game defensively.

USMMA (14-2, 7-0 Skyline) are the champions of the Skyline Conference via a 13-10 victory in the championship over St. Joseph’s (L.I.). USMMA scores 15.13 times-per-game while allowing 6.63 goals-per-game defensively.

On the opposite side of this area of the bracket, Denison will host Calvin in a Second Round game that will put the winner against Salisbury in the Third Round if the Sea Gulls win their Second Round game.

Around the bracket, multiple schools received at-large bids into the 2018 NCAA Tournament. CAC runner-up Mary Washington will face Mount Union in Second Round action.

Despite falling to Mary Washington in the CAC Semifinals, York (Pa.) will host First and Second Round action in the tournament. The Spartans will face the winner of Washington & Lee and Cabrini in the Second Round coming up on Sunday.

Start times for First and Second Round NCAA Tournament action is to be determined as the week proceeds.

