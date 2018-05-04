Dr. Wight is just right for Salisbury University

By HANNAH HYAT

Staff Writer

Salisbury University’s welcomed their newest President Dr. Charles A. Wight with a standing ovation at the official maze ceremony Friday.

Wight is a Virginia-born chemist who spent five years at the helm of Weber State University in Ogden, Utah before he accepted his new position at SU.

The newest president expressed his excitement and gratitude to begin his speech.

“I just wanted to give my heartfelt thanks to Diana Johnson for her service, chairing the search committee, and to the entire search committee thank you very much,” Wight said. “This is an amazing moment; this is an amazing opportunity.”

Wight is credited with major accomplishments in student growth, involvement and fundraising at his former university.

Chancellor of the University System of Maryland, Robert L. Caret, said Wight’s acumen in fundraising, growing student enrollment and working seamlessly with state and private funding sources position him well to continue SU’s strong tradition of success.

The search committee was another organization delighted with the final decision, after spending weeks deliberating on potential candidates.

Committee member, Mike Dunn, who is also president and CEO of the Salisbury Greater committee raised his fist in the air as the news was broken to him. Dunn believed Wight was truly the best candidate and will help SU achieve its full potential.

“I believe they’re were 10 [candidates] and then we met as a search committee at the end of that process where we had a discussion where we then narrowed that list down and sent that list along,” Dunn said. “I got the email at work announcing Dr. Wight the same time everybody else did and I was reading I saw the subject line and I’m reading the first paragraph and when I saw that it was Dr. Wight I stood up, out of my chair and did my own little fist pump, we were thrilled.”

Wight’s predecessor, Janet Dudley-Eshbach left big shoes to fill, Chair of the search committee Diana Johnson said. Both agree Wight will grow and thrive.

“I’m honored to have served and equally honored to turn of the leadership of this fine institution to a new leader, Dr. Charles A. Wight,” Dudley-Eshbach said. “Dr. Wight, I wish you many great achievements, valuable learning opportunities and rich experiences as you take over the leadership of this outstanding institution I look forward to watching SU continue to grow and thrive good luck and godspeed.”

Wight emphasized his desire to involve students and get to know the faculty as he saved the last remaining minutes of the ceremony to answer questions from the audience.

Graduate assistant Adewale Osinfade was the first to ask Wight about his plans once he officially takes office this summer.

“My first step to listen,” Wight said. “To get to know the students and faculty before I start making important decisions and begin changing things.”

Wight won over the audience with his wit, intellect and care for the students.

“A big win for me,” Wight said. “I hope that’s really what we do for our students is teach them how the world works and their part in it and how they can change it for good.”

The last question Dr. Wight asked of doctor wright was what did he wanted to be remembered for.

“If I had a legacy, I would want it to be about improving student’s success,” said Wight.

Wight will take over as president of the university July 1.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

